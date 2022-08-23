Ukraine admits death of 9,000 soldiers in 6 months of war

Ukraine acknowledged on Monday that it had lost about 9,000 troops since the start of the Russian invasion six months ago, a conflict that shows no signs of being close to an end.

“About 9,000 heroes died,” the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, General Zaluzhny, said during a public demonstration.

Zaluzhny added that there are Ukrainian children who need special attention because their parents went to the front and “were probably among the 9,000 heroes who died”.

The army chief’s statement is the first on Kiev’s military casualties since April.

On Wednesday, Ukraine will celebrate its independence day, which this year coincides with six months of the Russian invasion.

“I think we are facing a large-scale war,” said the European Union’s (EU) High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, during a press conference in northern Spain, in which he announced that the EU would discuss the creation of a large “training and aid organization” for the Ukrainian army.

– Buying time? –

After failing in its bid to take Kiev, Moscow has focused its offensive on the southern and eastern regions of the country, where it is trying to control all of Donbass, partially occupied by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

A Ukrainian presidential adviser told AFP that Russia was trying to persuade Kiev to start new talks to buy time to regroup.

For weeks, the Kremlin has been “trying to convince Ukraine to start negotiations,” Mikhailo Podoliak told AFP.

The presidential adviser suggested that it was a ploy to “freeze the conflict while maintaining the status quo in the occupied Ukrainian territories.”

Podoliak said Kiev believes Moscow really doesn’t want serious peace talks, but “a pause operation for its army” before a new offensive.

Two days from the six-month anniversary of the invasion, the Russian security service (FSB) has accused Ukraine of responsibility for the death of Daria Dugina, daughter of philosopher Alexander Dugin, who is believed to be close to the Kremlin, after her vehicle exploded on Saturday in the vicinity. from Moscow.

The “assassination” of Daria Dugina “was prepared and committed by the Ukrainian special services,” the FSB declared, quoted by Russian news agencies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Dugina’s death a “vile crime” in a condolence message released by the Kremlin on Monday.

Alexander Dugin is an ultranationalist intellectual and writer who strongly supports the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as did his daughter.

According to the FSB, the person who placed the explosive in the vehicle is a Ukrainian woman who allegedly fled to Estonia after the bombing.

“Ukraine has absolutely nothing to do with the explosion,” said the Ukrainian presidency on Sunday.

– Independence anniversary –

This accusation against Kiev threatens to further increase the tension between the two countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia could be preparing something particularly “cruel” this week.

On Sunday, Zelensky detailed that Russia could take the provocative step of prosecuting Ukrainian soldiers detained during the attack on Mariupol in the south of the country.

“If this despicable judgment takes place […] will be the line from which there will be no negotiation possible,” Zelensky argued in a message broadcast overnight.

In turn, soldiers from the Azov battalion captured by Russian forces after the battle for Mariupol and released as part of a prisoner exchange declared that they were tortured while in Russian custody. One former prisoner said he witnessed “serious” cases of torture.

In addition, the Ukrainian presidential adviser warned that Russia could intensify its bombings on August 23 and 24.

Faced with this possibility, authorities banned public demonstrations from August 22 to 25 in Kiev and Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city.

Meanwhile, the invasion of Ukraine has turned the global energy market upside down and the conflict is already having consequences in rising energy prices and food shortages.

Given the prospect of falling thermometers, Europeans are braced for a rough winter due to Russia’s gas shortage.

On Monday, Bulgaria said it was trying to negotiate with Russian giant Gazprom. The country is almost entirely dependent on Russia for its annual consumption of 3 billion cubic meters of natural gas.