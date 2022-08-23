Ukraine bans Independence Day rallies over fears of Russian attacks | World

The government of Ukraine’s capital Kiev banned public celebrations this week to commemorate independence from the Soviet regime, and the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, declared a curfew due to a heightened threat of Russian attack, according to local officials. .

Near the frontline in the south of the country, Ukraine said Russia fired rockets at several cities in southern Ukraine, north and west of Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, captured by Russian forces shortly after invading Ukraine in February.

Artillery and rocket fire in the region of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor complex, on the Russian-occupied south bank of the Dnipro River, has provoked fears of a nuclear disaster and led to calls for demilitarization of the surrounding area.

Russian missile leaves Ukraine wounded, Russian bases in Crimea also under attack

Russia launched what it calls a “special military operation” on February 24 to demilitarize its smaller neighbor and protect Russian-speaking communities. Ukraine and its Western supporters accuse Moscow of waging an imperial-style war of conquest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned over the weekend of the risk of more severe attacks ahead of Wednesday’s 31st anniversary of Ukrainian independence from the Soviet regime.

Local authorities in Kiev have banned large public events, rallies and other anniversary-related gatherings in the capital from Monday to Thursday due to the possibility of rocket attacks, according to a document published by Kiev’s military administration and signed by its chief. Mykola Zhyrnov.

Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of northeastern Kharkiv, which is under frequent and deadly long-range Russian bombardment, extended a regular nighttime curfew to run from 4pm to 7am, effective from Tuesday to Thursday.

In the port city of Mykolaiv, near Russian-occupied territory to the south, regional governor Vitaly Kim said authorities were preparing a precautionary order for residents to work from home on Tuesday and Wednesday and urged people not to gather in large groups.

Zelenskiy, in his nightly video speech on Saturday, said Moscow could try “something particularly ugly” in the run-up to Wednesday, which also marks six months since the Russian invasion.

He said he discussed “all threats” with his French counterpart and the message was also sent to other leaders, including Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

“All Ukraine’s partners have been informed about what the terrorist state can prepare for this week,” Zelensky declared in his nightly video address, referring to Russia.