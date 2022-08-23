Ukraine confirms the death of 9,000 of its soldiers after almost six months of the invasion of Russia – News

Ukraine admitted on Monday that around 9,000 of its soldiers had been killed since the Russian invasion began six months ago, while Ukraine European Union is studying a Ukrainian Army “training” mission in the face of a “war that persists”.

Speaking at a forum in Kiev, Ukraine’s army commander and chief General Valery Zaluzhny said the country’s children needed special attention because their parents had left for the front and “they are probably among the nearly 9,000 heroes who have been killed.” “.

This is one of the rare statements by Ukrainian officials about military losses in the war, which Moscow began on February 24.

The previous estimate dates from mid-April, when Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky mentioned the number of 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers dead and about 10,000 wounded since the start of the Russian offensive.





While many European countries are supplying Ukraine with military equipment, the EU plans to organize a “training and assistance” mission to the country’s army, which will take place in neighboring countries, said Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Policy.

The proposal will be discussed next week in Prague, at the Council of Defense Ministers of EU member countries.





“War that persists”





“A war that persists requires an effort not only to supply equipment, but also to train and help organize the Army,” Borrell commented at a press conference in Spain.

“We are facing a large-scale war, a conventional war with extraordinarily large means and hundreds of thousands of soldiers,” he explained.

“This is no small war,” insisted the Spanish EU high representative. “Ten million Ukrainians have left their country, it’s as if 20% of Spaniards have left Spain.”

“We are at a time when the front is stabilizing. Even as the Russian army continues to attempt (limited) offensives, we see a loss of momentum; Moscow is in a defensive position on much of the front and part of its rear in Ukraine,” Dimitri Minic, a researcher at the IFRI (French Institute of International Relations) told AFP.





Two US Army planes will fly over several countries in southeastern Europe on Monday, in a new show of force to secure the US “commitment” to NATO members in the context of the war in Ukraine, he announced in turn. the American command.

This afternoon, UK-based B-52 Stratofortress bombers “will perform low-altitude overflights over southeastern Europe,” the Army said in a statement.





Moscow car explosion





On the battlefield, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Monday that its troops had killed up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers in three locations in the Donetsk region, 30 in the Zaporozhzhia region, as well as 50 in the Mykolaiv region of eastern Ukraine.

Dozens of Ukrainian armored vehicles were destroyed, as well as eight command posts, a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile launcher and six weapons and ammunition depots for rockets and artillery, according to the ministry.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) accused the Ukrainian “special services” of having killed the daughter of a renowned ideologue near the Kremlinwho died on Saturday night (20), a victim of the explosion of his car near Moscow.

According to an FSB statement quoted by Russian news agencies, the vehicle driven by Daria Dugina was sabotaged by a Ukrainian woman born in 1979, who arrived in Russia in July with her minor daughter. This Ukrainian woman fled to Estonia with her daughter.

Journalist and political scientist born in 1992, Daria Dugina is the daughter of Alexandre Dugin, an ultranationalist ideologue and writer who promotes an expansionist doctrine and a fierce defender of the Russian offensive in Ukrainian territory. Ukraine denied this Sunday (21) any involvement in Dugina’s death.



