Ukrainian official accuses Russia of killing daughter of ‘Putin guru’

LVIV – Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksii Danilovassured this Tuesday, 23, that the murder of Daria Duginadaughter of the Kremlin ideologue, Aleksandr Duginwas an “execution carried out by Russian secret services and Ukraine had nothing to do with it”.

In a statement to Ukrainian television, Danilov denied the Russian secret services’ accusations that Ukraine had been implicated in Dugina’s death. “We couldn’t care less about this person (Dugina), we really don’t. The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation did it, and now they are going to say that someone on our side did it,” he said.

Investigators work at the site of the explosion of the car driven by Daria Dugnia. Photo: Reproduction/Russian Investigation Committee

The country’s head of security and defense said the killing did not correspond to Ukrainian practices. “We don’t work like that. Our men and women have more important tasks. We are in no way involved in the explosion that killed this woman, it is the work of Russian secret services,” he added.

He further said that Daria Dugina and her father criticized what Russia calls a military “special operation” in Ukraine because it seemed to take too long. In Danilov’s opinion, Russian secret services have begun to get rid of people who disapprove of Russian military actions in the war.

THE Russia accused Ukraine on Monday, 22, of the murder of the daughter of one of the ideologues of Russian imperialism in a terrorist attack that he attributed to a Ukrainian and alleged secret service agent identified as Natalia Vovk, 43 years old.

“The crime was prepared and carried out by the Ukrainian special services,” Russia’s Federal Security Service said of the Saturday night attack that killed Dugina. /EFE