Union and Municipality of SP close agreement worth R$ 23.9 billion

The Union and the City of São Paulo formalized last Thursday, 18, the accounting settlement related to the possession of Campo de Marte, informed the Ministry of Economy in a note. The agreement has a value of R$ 23.912 billion.

Through a meeting of accounts, it was defined that the amount owed by the Union to the city hall, by way of indemnity, will be reduced from the debt balance of the municipality’s debt with the federal government.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the operation represented a payment by the Union to the city of São Paulo of a precatory, which is registered as a primary expense by the Union and a primary revenue by the municipality.

On the other hand, the municipality paid its debt to the Union, a flow that is accounted for as a financial income by the Union and a financial expense by the municipality.

As the precatory paid represents a primary expenditure of the Union, the agreement has an effect on the fiscal result of the Central Government. As a result, the forecast for the central government’s primary deficit this year, including this impact, is R$59.4 billion. If it were not for the agreement, it would be R$ 35.4 billion.

The deficit target for the year is R$170.4 billion, but Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has publicly said that the government will have a surplus in 2023.

The impact on the primary result of the consolidated public sector, however, is zero, informed Pasta. There is also no impact on gross debt.