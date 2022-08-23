URGENT! PIS/PASEP will have a SALARY ALLOWANCE with a HIGHER value in 2023; check the SIP TABLE and the CALENDAR

Annually, the Federal government pays workers who work with a formal contract the salary allowance PIS (Social Integration Program) and Pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program). As of 2023, the benefit amount will be higher, according to the new minimum wage.

Millions of Brazilians usually receive the salary bonus every year, the amount referring to the time worked in the previous year (also known as the calculation year or base year). However, as in 2021 the benefit was not paid, the transfer schedule of the PIS/Pasep was changed.

Namely, in 2022 the allowances for the years 2019 and 2020 are being paid. The delay caused the payments of the benefit for the base year 2021 to remain undefined. However, the expectation is that they will occur in 2023 and with a higher value, following the correction of the national floor.

According to the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), already approved by President Jair Bolsonaro, the minimum wage for next year will be R$ 1,294. However, it is important to emphasize that this is just an estimate, and can be updated until December of this year, according to the inflation rate.

PIS/PASEP: Who will receive the salary bonus in 2023?

To receive the 2021 base year salary allowance, the worker must meet the following requirements:

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years in 2021;

Have received on average up to two minimum wages per month in 2021;

Have exercised remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have the data correctly sent by the employer to RAIS (Annual List of Social Information).

The benefit consultation can be carried out through the Digital Work Card application (available for Android or iOS) or through the Alô Trabalho call center, at number 158.

What is the value of PIS/Pasep in 2023?

Following the minimum wage forecast for next year, whoever receives PIS/Pasep will have access to the maximum amount of R$ 1,294. This means that those who worked for 12 months in 2021 will receive the indicated amount.

Therefore, the amount can still be smaller, depending on how long the citizen worked in the base year. To find out how much you will receive, just do the calculation:

Number of months worked x 1/12 of the minimum wage = salary bonus amount.

However, it is important to note that the PIS is transferred by Caixa Econômica Federal to employees of the private sector, while public employees receive the PASEP through Banco do Brasil.

PIS CONSULTATION; PIS NUMBER

According to official information from the Federal Government, the PIS consultation can be done through the apps:

Digital Work Portfolio;

Cashier Worker;

Box Has.

It is worth noting that the PIS numberalso called NIT (Worker Registration Number), it is essential for the beneficiary to receive PIS.

to know what the PIS number, just consult the website of the National Register of Social Information (CNIS).

It is possible to carry out PIS consultation:

For those who receive PIS (private company worker)

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For those who receive the Pasep (public servant)

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).