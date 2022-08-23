US and South Korea begin major military exercises amid tensions on the Korean peninsula

Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS), the name of the training, will be held until September 1st and aims to rebuild the alliance between the two countries and strengthen the defense posture.

You United States and the South Korea On Monday, the 22nd, the biggest joint military exercises since 2018 began, at a time marked by increased tension and escalation of arms on the Korean peninsula. The so-called Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS), whose start was announced by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, in a statement, will run until September 1. “The significance of this joint exercise is to rebuild the South Korea-United States alliance” and “strengthen the joint defense posture by normalizing… joint exercises and field training,” the South Korean defense ministry said in a statement. The countries have a history of joint maneuvers, which they classify as defensive. Washington is Seoul’s main ally and has 28,500 troops in South Korea to help protect the country from its nuclear-armed neighbor. Details of the maneuvers were not disclosed, however, the UFS intends to reinforce the preparation of the allies against an arms modernization process initiated in 2021 by the North Koreawhich this year has launched more than 20 projectiles and has been preparing for weeks to carry out its first nuclear test since 2017, according to satellites.

The exercises take place, moreover, three days after Kim Jong-un’s sister, North Korean leader Kim Yo-jong, flatly denied the offer of economic aid offered by Seoul, in case the Pyongyang regime opted for the denuclearization. During a meeting last week, the two allied countries agreed to “expand the focus and scale of military exercises” in the face of the North’s increasing number of missile tests. “It will start with the Ulchi Freedom Shield to intensify the combined preparation,” they said in a joint statement. The US and South Korean military exercises could anger North Korea, as Kim Jong-un believes it is an invasion attempt. Analysts say Pyongyang could use the exercises as a pretext to carry out more weapons tests.

