US futures rise, while Europe operates with no clear direction on higher gas; PMI and more market affairs today

Asian stocks closed lower, while New York futures rose on Tuesday morning (23), after Wall Street’s main spot indexes had their worst day since June the day before, amid growing concerns about interest increase.

European markets operate mixed after gas prices in the European Union jumped 13% as Russia said it will halt gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month due to an unscheduled maintenance order on its main Nord pipeline. Stream 1. Eurozone’s August PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) readings showed that business activity contracted for the second month in a row.

Meanwhile, the euro fell below par with the dollar to hit a two-decade low and was trading at around $0.9915 just before markets opened in Europe.

On the corporate front, the US balance sheet crop continues with results from Macy’s, Nordstrom and Dick’s Sporting Goods. July new home sales will also be released, along with the August PMI and August Richmond Fed survey.

Investors’ focus this week will be the Federal Reserve symposium in Jackson Hole, at which Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver a speech on Friday about the central bank’s approach to containing inflation.

The local agenda has no relevant indicators scheduled for this Tuesday. Thus, the focus of investors should turn to elections after President Jair Bolsonaro participates in the sabbath promoted by Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo.

United States

US index futures operate higher, erasing parts of the previous session’s losses, as growing interest-rate concerns led to a slump in spot indexes.

Zoom shares fell in the after-hours after lowering its full-year forecast, while Palo Alto Networks rose after reporting strong quarterly results.

Investors are waiting for the speech of Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, in Jackson Hole later this week, attentive to the measures announced by the US central bank to contain the rise in prices.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.18%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.19%

Nasdaq Future (US), +0.25%

Asia

Asian markets ended the session in the red, after US stocks had their worst day since June, amid fears of rising interest rates.

Among indicators, Singapore’s consumer price index rose to 7% from a year earlier, the highest level in 14 years, as food, electricity and gas prices soared. Global inflation is expected to remain high for the next few months, Singapore’s central bank said in a statement.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.05%

Nikkei (Japan), -1.19%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.78%

Kospi (South Korea), -1.10%

Europe

European markets operate in no clear direction on Tuesday, with investors digesting a rise in oil and gas prices, as well as new economic data from the euro zone.

Investors digest the Eurozone’s August PMI (purchasing managers’ index) flash readings, which showed that business activity contracted for the second month in a row.

S&P Global’s composite purchasing managers index (PMI) dropped to 49.2 in August from 49.9 in July. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction.

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.43%

DAX (Germany), +0.25%

CAC 40 (France), +0.17%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.75%

commodities

Oil prices rose in today’s session after Saudi Arabia warned that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) could cut output to correct a recent slump in oil futures.

Ore, on the other hand, had gains reflecting China’s interest rate cut the day before, while the outlook is for better days for demand ahead of the high season for construction steel.

WTI Oil, +1.54%, at $91.75 a barrel

Brent crude, up 1.24% at $97.68 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 2.47% to 705.00 yuan, equivalent to US$102.99

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +1.54% to $21,480.63 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

In the US, purchasing managers indices (PMIs) and new home sales figures are forecast, an indicator that has deteriorated in recent months.

Here, without the forecast of the release of important indicators, investors should follow the speeches of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, in Chile and of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, in events.

Brazil

8:00 am: Weekly IPC-S Index

9:30 am: Roberto Campos Neto gives a lecture at the XVIII International Investment Seminar, promoted by Moneda Asset Management, in Santiago, Chile

9:45 am: President Jair Bolsonaro participates in the Opening Ceremony of the Brazil Steel Congress 2022

11:40 am: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, participates in the main conference at the Brazil Steel Congress 2022

1:00 pm: Campos Netos participates in a meeting with Ambassador Paulo Roberto Soares Pacheco to discuss institutional matters, in Santiago, Chile. (closed to press)

3:00 pm: Guedes delivers keynote lecture at ABIMAQ event

17:00: Bolsonaro participates in the ceremony of arrival of the Relic of Emperor Dom Pedro I

20:30: Ciro Gomes participates in the interview on Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo

USA

10:45 am: PMI industrial and services

11am: Monthly Richmond Fed Industrial Survey

11am: July new home sales

2pm: Primary auction of two-year treasuries

17:30: Oil Stocks (API)

8pm: Speech by Fed Director Neel Kashkari

euro zone

11am: August Consumer Confidence

3. Bolsonaro says he will respect poll results, “as long as elections are clean and transparent”

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for re-election, raised, last Monday (22), suspicion about the Brazilian electoral system, and placed conditions to accept the result of the polls in October.

In a Saturday to Jornal Nacional, from TV Globothe representative resumed part of the speech adopted at a meeting with ambassadors on July 18, citing a (secret) investigation opened by the Federal Police to investigate alleged fraud allegations in the 2018 elections.

President of the Senate congratulates Moraes on taking command of the TSE

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, met with the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, on the afternoon of the previous day. The meeting took place at the TSE and was, according to Pacheco, to congratulate the magistrate on his new term as president of the Court. At the end, in a conversation with journalists, Pacheco was asked about the electoral process and said he did not admit anything other than “democratic normality”.

STF determines effective actions by ANP and Cade on fuels

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) André Mendonça gave a period of 30 days for the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) to implement effective actions to protect the interests of fuel consumers.

In the same decision, the minister also ordered the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) to present a schedule to determine the regularity of Petrobras’ performance in the formation of fuel prices.

The decision was motivated by an action filed by the federal government to suspend a resolution of the National Council of Finance Policy (Confaz) that deals with the collection of ICMS. The injunction was granted in June, but the constitutional action remains in progress.

4. Covid

Last Monday (22), Brazil recorded 159 deaths and 10,994 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 162, a reduction of 26% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 16,086, which represents a decrease of 36% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 169,838,226, equivalent to 79.06% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 180,560,067 people, which represents 84.05% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 101,721,506 people, or 47.35% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

The day before, Petrobras released a statement informing that it had been summoned on August 11 to present its defense prior to the request for an injunction in a lawsuit filed by Senator Jean-Paul Prates (PT) and by the president of Anapetro, Mario Alberto Dal Zot.

In the action, which is pending in the court of the 11th Federal Court of Rio, they request the annulment of the appointment of Caio Paes de Andrade as CEO of the state-owned company. The executive, appointed by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, was approved on June 27 for the command of the state-owned company by the Board of Directors by seven votes to three.

Oi confirmed the day before that the binding proposal presented by NK 108, an affiliate of Highline do Brasil II Infraestrutura de Telecomunicações, was the only valid one in a competitive process at the 7th Business Court in Rio de Janeiro. The acquisition of SPE Torres 2, in the amount of up to R$1.697 billion, to be paid in cash.

Of the total amount, according to material fact, up to BRL 1.088 billion will be paid on the closing date of the transaction, and the remainder, up to BRL 609 million, will be paid until 2026, depending on the future amount of Infrastructure Items to be used, which will be reflected in the SPE Torres 2 Purchase and Sale Agreement to be negotiated, explains Oi.

Enauta’s total production (ENAT3) in July reached 268.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe), or average daily production of 8.6 thousand boe, a decrease of 52.5% compared to June 2022.

“During the month of July, the Atlanta Field underwent a scheduled shutdown to meet the regulatory requirements of the Ministry of Labor, as well as prepare the FPSO for recertification by DNV (Det Norske Veritas)”, explains the oil company.

Camil (CAML3) entered into an agreement with Pepsico do Brasil for the acquisition of all the shares issued by CIPA Industrial de Produtos Alimentares Ltda. and CIPA Nordeste Industrial de Produtos Alimentares Ltda. The acquired companies manufacture cookies under the main brand “Mabel”, in addition to the brands “Doce Vida”, “Mirabel”, “Elbi’s” and “Pavesino”.

The industrial plants in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO) and Itaporanga D’Ajuda (SE) are part of the transaction, operated by approximately 800 employees. In addition to this acquisition, the transaction also establishes the licensing by Pepsico to Camil of the “Toddy” brand for cookies for a period of 10 years, and the acquisition of the assets that make up the production line of the “Toddy” brand for cookies.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

