Very good! Earn up to 14 miles per real spent on Playstation 5 purchases at Shopping Smiles

We found another good opportunity for the gamers! 🎮 Smiles is offering up to 14 miles per real spent on Playstation 5 825GB SSD (with wireless controller + charging base + headset) sold by Casas Bahia at Shopping Smiles. In this promotion, you have the possibility to accumulate up to 74,199 miles per real spent and pay the console in up to 12 interest-free installments. The offer is valid only today (23) or while stocks last.

bonus

14 miles per real spent: exclusive to Clube Smiles or Diamond customers;

7 miles per real spent: other Smiles customers.

How to participate

Access the Shopping Smiles website; Click in “Purchase“ Calculate the freight for delivery to the desired address; Finalize the purchase of Playstation 5; Wait for the product to be received! You will earn up to 14 miles per dollar spent.

purchase example

Miles accumulated with the purchase can be seen next to the price of the product, see an example:

Console Playstation 5 825GB SSD + DualSense Wireless Controller White + Charging Dock + Pulse 3D Midnight Black Wireless Headset – click here

Don’t have a Smiles Club?

If you are interested in being part of the Smiles Club, in partnership with the program, we got a special condition: additional bonus miles in your subscription! Check available plans:

Find out how the Smiles Club works.

Comment

The promotion is excellent and can end quickly as demand for the console is very high! So, if you’re thinking of buying the Playstation 5, it’s worth keeping an eye on this offer, as it’s a great opportunity for you to get the product and also greatly increase your miles balance on Smiles!

Thinking of taking advantage? Remember that the offer is valid only today (23) or while stocks last! To make your purchase, access Shopping Smiles.