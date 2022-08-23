Very good! Livelo offers 10 Livelo points per real spent on the purchase of bicycles at Extra

Yadunandan Singh 6 hours ago

THE livelo is offering 10 points per dollar spent when buying branded bicycles Caloi at the Extra. The offer, valid until tomorrow (23), includes only bicycles selected sold and delivered by the retailer and is exclusively for payments with credit cards and bank slips. For the other categories, it is possible to accumulate up to 4 points for each real spent.

bonus

10 points per dollar spent: exclusive to selected Caloi bikes;
4 points per dollar spent: other categories.

Conditions

Offer eligible products: items sold and delivered by Extra.
Payment method: bank transfer or credit card.

Marketplace products (which are not sold and delivered by Extra) score 1 (one) point per real.

How to participate

  1. Access Extra through the Livelo website;
  2. Click on “Go to Extra”;
  3. Choose the desired product and proceed with the purchase;
  4. After completing the payment, it is necessary to click on the Livelo seal in the option “Accumulate Points”; and
  5. Ready! Points will be credited within 30 (thirty) days after receipt of the product(s) and will be valid for 24 months from the date of credit.

purchase example

When selecting a product, you can see, in the upper right corner, how many points will be accumulated. Note that the parity changes depending on the selected product category. See some examples below:

  • Bicycle Aro 16 Caloi Ceci – White/Purple

  • Caloi Urbam 2021 Aro 700 21 March Bicycle – Black

We advise you to take photos or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

The offer is an excellent opportunity for you who are thinking about buying a bike! The accumulation of 10 points per dollar in this type of product is something that does not happen often. It is worth mentioning that, if you are not interested in buying a bicycle, other products sold and delivered by Extra are offering 4 points per real.

Thinking of switching bikes? 🚴🏼 Access Extra through the Livelo website.

