Video has Putin’s guru’s daughter’s car after explosion

A video circulating on social media shows the car in which Daria Dugina, daughter of ultranationalist Alexander Dugin — considered the “guru” of Russian President Vladimir Putin — was in shortly after the explosion that killed her on the outskirts of Moscow.

The footage shows high fire and smoke at the scene. Sirens can be heard in the background as what’s left of the car seems to continue to explode.

#RUSSIA: Car bomb assassination in #Moscow. Alexander Dugin’s daughter Darya is dead. #Dugin was on location and the likely target. He calls for a totalitarian Russian Empire to control the Eurasian continent from Dublin to Vladivostok to challenge America and “Atlanticism”. pic.twitter.com/n7h0Nh8wfX — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) August 20, 2022

Another video reveals the moment when Alexander appeared on the street and was shocked to see what happened. In this one, the wreckage of the car is more evident and authorities can be seen rushing to the scene of the incident.

#AlexanderDugin appeared to have arrived on the scene shortly after the explosion that killed his daughter, herself an ultra nationalist that called for the Ukrainian genocide and mass executions. He was probably expected to get in the car with her. pic.twitter.com/NA3UyoD1Qj — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) August 21, 2022

Daria was traveling in a Toyota Land Cruiser, which belonged to her father. The suspect, according to Reuters, is that a bomb was planted on the outside of the vehicle, below the driver’s seat. The attack would have been planned in advance and targeted Alexander, Russian news agency Tass adds. Before, father and daughter were at a nationalist festival called “Traditions”.

People linked to the Russian government have suggested that Ukraine may be behind the bombing. Ukraine, however, has denied any involvement, according to Reuters. “We are not a terrorist state,” Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, told local TV.

Who was Dugina?

Graduated in Philosophy, Daria Platonova Dugina was 29 years old and is described by the Investigative Committee of the region as a journalist and political scientist. She was editor-in-chief of the United World International (UWI) website, which argued that Ukraine would “perish” if it joined NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), a military alliance that includes 30 countries.

As a commentator for the nationalist TV channel Tsargrad and the International Eurasian Movement website, she also expressed such views vehemently. This Sunday (21), Tsargrad declared that “Dasha [apelido de Dugina]like his father, was always at the forefront of confrontation with the West”.

In March, Dugina was one of the targets of US sanctions, on the grounds that she contributed to disinformation about the war in Ukraine. Four months later, in July, she was also sanctioned by the United Kingdom for the same reason, according to the American newspaper The New York Times.

“[Dugina é] A frequent author of misinformation regarding Ukraine and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on various online platforms,” ​​the British government explained at the time.

Is Dad Really Putin’s Guru?

The influence of Dugina’s father, Alexander Dugin, on Russian President Vladimir Putin has been the subject of speculation. Some experts call it significant, hence the reason for nicknames like “Putin’s philosopher”, “Putin’s brain” and even “modern Rasputin”. For others, however, Dugin’s hold on the president was minimal.

In recent years, Ukraine has banned several of his books.

No one claimed attack

Russian authorities are investigating Daria Dugina’s death as a homicide. It is suspected that the attack was planned in advance, according to Reuters.

Denis Pushilin, leader of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, blamed Ukrainian forces for the blast. “Ukrainian regime terrorists tried to liquidate Alexander Dugin but killed his daughter,” he wrote on his Telegram account.

The spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria V. Zakharova, avoided attributing the alleged attack to the neighboring country, but said that, if Ukraine’s responsibility is confirmed, “then we will have to talk about the terrorism policy of State adopted by the Kiev regime”.

“We are waiting for the results of the investigation,” posted Zakharova, also on Telegram, according to the NYT.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.



(With AFP, Deutsche Welle and Reuters)