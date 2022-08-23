Vítor diCastro kisses husband and reports homophobia on a trip to Greece

Actor, presenter and digital influencer Vítor diCastro reported on his Instagram profile an episode of homophobia he suffered alongside his husband, journalist Vinícius Cordeiro, during a trip to Greece. They were on the Acropolis of Athens when they shared a kiss and were scolded.

“Do not do it. […] No kisses”, says a male voice in English. “We were almost expelled by a homophobe because of that kiss”, wrote the influencer when sharing the video with the moment they were interrupted yesterday.

In the recording it is possible to see that the actor almost has no reaction at the moment he was scolded for just giving a peck.

“Vinicius and I were kissing and as soon as our mouths touched, the guy arrived here like ‘no, no, no. You can’t, you can’t. No kissing, no kissing’. And we were looking at it like this”, said Vítor.

The man would have said that it was just the rules of the places that didn’t allow kissing. However, the actor reported that he did not find this information anywhere and that other couples – straight – were not stopped by any employee.

“‘It’s the rules’ he said. Whose rules?” he asked. In the caption of the publication, diCastro also said that the moment was very embarrassing and aroused a “horrible trigger”.

“That was very embarrassing, a horrible trigger, it opened a box of memories that I prefer to forget. And to survive I did and I do the usual thing: I laugh, mock, I pretend I don’t care. But for how long? How long will we have to put up with this kind of situation where people are seen as wrong, rule-breakers, sinners?”, he wrote.

In the report, he goes on to talk about other couples who were not approached: “There were other couples there, all straight, and none were approached. In the end, I researched and researched and I didn’t find anything about being forbidden to kiss there. and violent as ever.”

The influencer’s husband, journalist Vinícius Cordeiro, also commented on the homophobia episode Image: Playback / Instagram @viniciuscord

“And that’s in Europe, ok? In a first world country, in one of the most famous tourist spots of all [e que desde Hércules sempre sonhei estar]. But unlike these ruins, homophobia is not a story of the past. It’s real and current. It happens every day, everywhere and at all times,” she said.

Finally, Vítor diCastro said that he was reflecting and thinking that he could have reacted differently. “I kept thinking afterwards about everything I could have replied to this man who approached us, but I think it was just a ‘fuck you, beautiful’ or, for him to understand, just a ‘fu*k you, pretty’ . 2022 guys! 2-0-2-2!”, said the presenter followed by 1.4 million accounts on Instagram.

Vinícius also commented on the case and recalled that in the gift shops near the place there are several references to sexual connotations that recall a past there: “The guys didn’t even [aguentam] see a seal. When you go through the gift shops, you will find different types of penises in marble, clay, carved in stone, decorated, sexually explicit illustrations and so on, but the kiss of the gays cannot do that. Homophobia is homophobia anywhere in the world.”