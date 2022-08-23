Vítor Pereira tries to soften one less day of rest for Corinthians against Fluminense | Corinthians

Vítor Pereira, coach of Corinthians, continues to manage the cast with rotation to have the team always “fresh”, as he says. Against Fortaleza, in the 1-0 defeat by the Brasileirão, it was no different. The coach saved holders for this Wednesday’s semifinal, at 7:30 pm, against Fluminense, in the Copa do Brasil.

At Sunday’s press conference, Vítor highlighted the fact that Fluminense, Timão’s opponents in the semifinals, had one more day of rest. The team from Rio de Janeiro played against Coritiba on Saturday.

– The next opponent with one more day of rest than us, so here we have to prioritize and today (Sunday), in fact, we prioritize – he said.

And in fact, Corinthians could arrive more tired if the coach had chosen the starting lineup. Unlike Timão, which had six games in August, Fluminense had five. As a result, the plans were different. See the reasons:

Fluminense has one more game than Corinthians this year. There are 54 against 53. But bringing it closer, in the month of August, Timão has one more game. The São Paulo club will complete eight games at the end of this month, while the Rio de Janeiro club will play seven.

In this sequence, the people from São Paulo became more worn out with the trips. After facing Flamengo at home, for Libertadores, he went to Florianópolis to face Avaí, for the Brasileirão.

Then, a quick stop in São Paulo to travel to Rio de Janeiro, in the return game against the red-black team. Then, two home games preceded another trip, this time to Fortaleza.

– Brazilian football is that, lack of time, it is not possible to work. Travel, travel and more travel. Today (Monday) we arrived at dawn, rest will not be ideal, but we are going to prepare for an important qualifier – said Vítor Pereira.

Fluminense had two trips in these five games in August. He started by going to Santos, returned to Rio against Cuiabá and traveled to Porto Alegre for the game against Inter. Now, he arrives in a sequence of two matches at home, against Fortaleza, for the Copa do Brasil, and Coritiba, in the Brasileirão.

Vítor Pereira played more in the starting lineup, while Fernando Diniz kept the main parts of the Flu. Some players from both teams, however, arrive with a similar amount of time played. Below, the ge shows how the Portuguese controlled the minutes of the likely starters in the five games this month:

Cassio: 96, 101, 95, 96, 97 and 102 (Total: 587)

96, 101, 95, 96, 97 and 102 (Total: 587) Fagner: 96, 0, 95, 37, 97 and 0 (325)

96, 0, 95, 37, 97 and 0 (325) Gil: 0, 101, 0, 0, 97 and 0 (198)

0, 101, 0, 0, 97 and 0 (198) Balbuena: 96, 101, 24, 96, 97 and 0 (414)

96, 101, 24, 96, 97 and 0 (414) Fabio Santos: 0, 48, 95, 0, 97 and 0 (240)

0, 48, 95, 0, 97 and 0 (240) Du Queiroz: 81, 21, 95, 96, 67 and 53 (413)

81, 21, 95, 96, 67 and 53 (413) Fausto Vera: 79, 33, 46, 70, 97 and 49 (374)

79, 33, 46, 70, 97 and 49 (374) Renato Augusto: 0, 33, 49, 96, 76 and 36 (290)

0, 33, 49, 96, 76 and 36 (290) Addon: 47, 0, 71, 26, 76 and 23 (243)

47, 0, 71, 26, 76 and 23 (243) Roger Guedes: 49, 101, 36, 96, 86 and 49 (417)

49, 101, 36, 96, 86 and 49 (417) Yuri Alberto: 96, 53, 59, 96, 66 and 53 (423)

Caio analyzes Corinthians squad against Fortaleza: “There is no squad”

On the other hand, for comparison, striker Cano has played 420 minutes in the last five games. Yuri Alberto has 423. Ganso, spared in the last game, has 305, against 290 for Renato Augusto.

The main difference is in the defensive wear of each team. Nino and Manoel, in the last five matches, were spared for 45 minutes in just one match. With that, they arrive with 405 accumulated minutes. Gil and Balbuena with 198 and 414, respectively.

On the side, the same thing, Caio Paulista and Samuel Xavier played in all of August, with about 450 minutes. Fagner, saved in two, and Fábio Santos, in three, arrive with 325 and 240 minutes each, respectively.

Vítor Pereira knows that he needs to manage (save) his main players if he wants them in one piece in the main matches. Against Fortaleza, the coach corroborated this:

– I wish Renato could play all the games at his level. To have Renato fit for the next game, a semifinal, I had to rest him today. I know his ability. Played games in a row, came from a stop and will be fresh to play on Wednesday. If I played (from the beginning) today, we would see a tired Renato, without the rhythm … it’s important for the team, when it’s well it makes a difference – he commented.

The coach arrives with players in the medical department: Rafael Ramos (beginning of transition), Raul Gustavo (pain in the adductor of the right thigh), Maycon (strength training and gym) and Júnior Moraes and Roni (pain in the right knee).

Corinthians still trains this Tuesday morning before traveling to Rio de Janeiro, where they face Fluminense, at 7:30 pm this Wednesday, in the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

