Viveo share (VVEO3) rises after acquisitions and BTG Pactual sees limits to buying more companies

Viveo shares (VVEO3) operate up more than 4% on Tuesday afternoon (23) after the company announced two more acquisitions.

Viveo bought Neve Indústria e Comércio de Produtos Cirúrgicos and Nutrifica Comércio de Nutrição Enteral e Parenteral for R$ 110 million. The two have a combined annual revenue of R$ 122 million.

According to BTG Pactual, Viveo paid an “attractive” price for the two companies – equivalent to five times the Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) generated by both.

The multiple is lower than that of Viveo itself, whose market value is equivalent to almost double the Ebitda that the company is expected to generate in 2022.

BTG Pactual emphasizes that the acquisitions should contribute to Viveo’s growth. Neve would strengthen the production and sale of items for hospitals and clinics, and Nutrifica will add the Brasília region to Viveo’s sterile solutions portfolio, strengthening the company’s service channel.

The bank, however, points out that this is the 16th merger and acquisition operation announced by Viveo since the company debuted on the stock exchange in August 2021, and that this could affect the purchase dynamics of other companies going forward.

“After accelerating and delivering greater inorganic growth, the challenge is to integrate all these assets,” BTG Pactual said in a report. “Looking ahead, we point out that a more stretched balance can limit – but not rule out – more inorganic movement,” he added.

At around 1:15 pm, Viveo’s shares rose 4.65% to R$15.78 – much more than the Ibovespa, the stock exchange’s main index, which advanced 1.74%.

BTG Pactual recommends buying the share, with a target price of R$23. According to data from Refinitiv available on the platform TradeMap, the market consensus is also optimistic about the paper. Of the five institutions consulted, all recommend buying the share, and the median target price is R$24.50.

