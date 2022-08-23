Viveo (VVEO3) buys Neve, from the surgical industry, and Nutrifica, from nutrition, for BRL 110 million

Viveo (VVEO3) announced the purchase of Neve Indústria e Comércio de Produtos Cirúrgicos and Nutrifica Comércio de Nutrição Enteral e Parenteral for R$ 110 million.

The acquisitions were approved by the company’s board of directors on Thursday (18) and announced to investors on Monday night (22).

The two companies acquired by Viveo have combined annual revenue of R$122 million, with R$22 million in Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation).

Neve’s annual net revenue is R$106 million, with R$17 million in Ebitda. The company operates in the development of hospital products, with participation in the surgical, orthopedic, gowning and protection lines.

The company was founded in 1986 and has a production center in Bragança Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo. Currently, Neve has 400 employees and serves 1,500 hospitals.

“This acquisition will strengthen the channel for manufacturing and marketing medical products for hospitals and clinics,” Viveo said.

Viveo also signed a contract for the acquisition of Nutrifica, based in Brasília and specialized in the enteral and parenteral nutrition trade. The company’s net revenue is R$ 16 million, with R$ 5 million in Ebitda.

“Nutrifica will add another geography to the thesis of handling sterile solutions and complements the acquisitions of handlers announced in 2Q22, reinforcing our service channel,” Viveo said.

According to Viveo, the new acquisitions “are in line with its expansion plans and reinforce Viveo’s ecosystem and mission to simplify the healthcare market through complete, agile and innovative solutions for the entire chain”.

The closing of the transactions depends on the fulfillment of conditions foreseen in the purchase and sale contracts, including the approval of CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense).

Viveo recorded a 79.1% drop in net income in the second quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year, closing at R$45.6 million.

The company’s net revenue was R$ 1.94 billion in the period, up 20.4%. Costs, however, increased at a faster rate, by 30.2%, totaling R$ 1.62 billion. General and administrative expenses practically tripled in the period, ending at R$ 198.2 million.

Viveo’s shares closed this Monday’s trading session (22) with a drop of 1.79%, quoted at R$ 15.91, according to data available on the platform. TradeMap.

