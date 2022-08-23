Votehunter Arena: Kim Kataguiri climbs on mechanical bull in Barretos – 08/22/2022

After the two-year break, caused by the pandemic, the Festa do Peão de Barretos (SP) was held again. Since last Thursday (18), the city was once again invaded by a properly dressed crowd, eager to enjoy the traditional “barra, drip and rocket” at the event, the largest and most traditional rodeo in the country. The organizers expect that Parque do Peão will receive around 900,000 visitors until the closing date, next Sunday (28).

Although the spectators are officially focused on watching the mounts, drinking until they drop and dragging their feet to the sound of the country singers’ fashions, throughout these ten days, the electoral campaign is already being felt. And the agglomeration of hundreds of thousands of people in the same place takes candidates to the party, in order to interact with the cowboy and pedestrian crowd. The most awaited is President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). His visit to Barretão is scheduled for next Friday (26).

On Saturday (20), his son Eduardo Bolsonaro was at the event and posted, in his Instagram stories, photos of the packed stands and arena (they can hold 50,000 spectators together), with the caption: “Out of every 10 people here , 22 are Bolsonaro” — in a pun on his father’s number.

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro visits Barretos during the 65th Festa do Peão de Barretos Image: Joel Silva/Folhapress

‘Bolsonaro has always been a Democrat’

If, in 2019, when he paraded on horseback through the arena designed by communist Oscar Niemeyer, Bolsonaro was unanimous among the participants of the party, in 2022 his name began to face resistance in this environment that always supported him.

Even absent from Parque do Peão, the president ended up being present at the party through former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, who is trying to be elected federal deputy by the PL. He was called to salute the public and took the opportunity to extol the agro and green and yellow Brazil. As soon as he mentioned Bolsonaro’s name, several people in the stands stood up and applauded. And others booed and cursed loudly.

Upon leaving the arena, Salles spoke with the TAB. He stated that the interaction with the public was excellent and said he doubted the polls that put the president behind Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“These numbers do not correspond to what we see on the streets, where Bolsonaro is very well received, while Lula needs to cancel agendas to escape being harassed”, he argued. Regarding the boos, Salles opined: “Democracy works like this. Everyone has their opinion. And President Bolsonaro has always been a democrat, unlike the false narratives that try to paste on him.”

Fireworks in the arena for the opening of Gusttavo Lima’s show, on Saturday night (20) Image: Joel Silva/Folhapress

Mechanical bull

On the second night of the party, marked by shows by Wesley Safadão, Jorge & Matheus and Pedro Sampaio in the arena, the arrival of the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), who is running for reelection, was expected. The agenda ended up being canceled due to a campaign commitment by the toucan in São José do Rio Preto (SP).

The public, however, was not deprived of the company of the pollsters. The Festa de Barretos makes no distinction as to the political and ideological orientations of its visitors. Each and every politician is free to go there and interact with those present. In practice, however, it is quite difficult to find leftist candidates circulating around the event.

Politicians on the spectrum that runs from the center to the right are more recurrent. Some even produce specific materials to be distributed at the entrance to the park — the case of the campaign newspaper of federal deputy Capitão Augusto and state candidate Dani Alonso (both from the PL), which could be seen scattered around the stands, on Thursday night. (18).

On Friday (19), when the public at the park was much larger, Guto Zacarias and Cristiano Beraldo, from União Brasil, took the opportunity to hand out saints, greet people, record videos and enjoy the party. Wearing cowboy hats, the pair of candidates for deputy who militate in the Free Brazil Movement (MBL) circulated alongside federal deputy Kim Kataguiri.

On the Amanhecer stage, the duo Gian & Giovanni paid tribute to the late João Mineiro & e Marciano, in front of thousands of spectators. A few meters away, the MBL trio decided to face the “fury” of the mechanical bull. Asked how long he stood on the device without falling, Kataguiri smiles. In the end, the cameraman claims that it was less than ten seconds – which would already guarantee classification in the rodeo.

According to Kataguiri, the contacts made during the party were positive. “Because it’s a rodeo, I imagined that I would find a more Bolsonarist public profile, which might even want to antagonize us. But everything is fine. I feel that people are rejecting Bolsonaro’s and PT’s radicalism,” she said.

Bull riding test at the Barretos arena, on Saturday (20) Image: Joel Silva/Folhapress

‘If he goes up on the platform, I go down’

All worked on the pawn costume, federal deputy Luis Miranda, who transferred his title from the Federal District to São Paulo, enjoyed the party accompanied by friends and supporters. He became famous on YouTube with his channel, which has more than 630,000 subscribers and offers tips on how to make a living in the United States — and more recently, for denouncing irregularities in the purchase of the Covaxin vaccine at the Covid CPI.

Despite being affiliated with the Republicans, a party that supports Bolsonaro, Miranda doesn’t even want to know about proximity to the president. “If he goes up on the platform, I go down”, says the parliamentarian, who is critical of the economic policy adopted by Minister Paulo Guedes. “There’s no way to side with a government that has dollarized prices in the country, leaving the people to die of hunger”, he says.

Among the party’s audience, the economic issue seems to be decisive for the increase in Bolsonaro’s rejection. Thiago da Silva Santos, 27, is a resident of Barretos and works at the event for the first time. When asked about the president, he said: “Horrible. The prices of all things have gone up, especially fuel.”

Thiago da Silva Santos, a resident of Barretos, works for the first time at the Festa do Peão Image: Rodrigo Ferrari/UOL

Saleswoman Valéria Valeska de Souza Silva, 30, came from São Sebastião, on the coast of São Paulo, to Barretos. She was moved by the presentation made by Andraus Araújo Lima (the Cuiabano, known for being a faithful supporter of Bolsonaro) the night before, when the announcer paid tribute to the victims of the covid-19 pandemic. “The energy the narrator gives off is fantastic,” she says. When informed that Bolsonaro will visit the party on the 26th, she reacted with the exclamation: “Mercy!”

Friend Daiara Gonzaga Faria, 35, is also against the PL candidate “I am against Bolsonaro and I would prefer that he not come. But even so, I will continue to enjoy the event, which is wonderful”, he says.

Valéria Valeska de Souza Silva (in white) and Daiara Gonzaga Faria (in denim shorts), with friends, came from São Sebastião (SP) Image: Rodrigo Ferrari/UOL

faithful to the sincerity

But not all rodeo fans have abandoned Bolsonaro. The universe of pedestrians continues to be an important core of its electoral base. Upon learning that the president will visit Barretos in the coming days, businessman Marcos Batista, 35, celebrated. “I’m even thinking about coming back next week,” he said.

His colleague Rodrigo Lopes, 35, a businessman and resident of Osasco (SP), doubts polls that show Bolsonaro behind Lula in the presidential race. “The acts of September 7 will show his strength,” he said.

Friends and businessmen Marcos Batista (with hat) and Rodrigo Lopes (with cap), want to return to Barretos on the 26th to see Bolsonaro Image: Rodrigo Ferrari/UOL

Kaio Nascimento da Silva, 27, believes that the federal government’s assessment is affected by the time when the captain assumed the presidency — a period, according to him, “marked by a pandemic and war”. “It’s the whole geopolitics interfering with his performance,” said the nurse, who lives in Barra Mansa (RJ) and declares his vote for Bolsonaro because of the candidate’s “sincere” style. “He says what he thinks. The problem is that the truth sometimes bothers some people.”