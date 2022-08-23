Vtor Pereira praises Brazil Cup opponent and opens the game about Corinthians preparation

This Wednesday, Corinthians faces the Fluminense, at 7:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the first leg valid for the semifinals of Brazil’s Cup. during interview, the coach Victor Pereira praised the opponent and commented on the recent meeting between the teams.

The game took place approximately two months ago, on July 2, also in Rio de Janeiro. On that occasion, in a game valid for the Brazilian Championship, Fernando Diniz’s team got the better of it and came out with the victory by the score of 4 to 0. Now, the teams face each other again for a place in the final of the knockout tournament.

“I remember that game, it was a game in which we used a lot of people, there was no option A, B or C, because we had a game against Boca Juniors. We risked a lot, today we also had to risk something, not that much, but we did. It was a game that is not a reference, but in any case we can clearly see that it is a team that has a standard of play”, said the commander of Timão at a press conference after the defeat by Fortaleza.

Vtor Pereira also exposed the team’s path and revealed how the preparation for the big decision will be. Corinthians will return to CT Joaquim Grava on Monday morning and will start training for the Rio de Janeiro opponent.

“We need to study very well so that what happened does not happen again. I don’t believe the game will be with the same matrix, but it’s a strong team. We travel today and tomorrow we will try to get some idea of ​​what we are going to see from the team we are going to face. That’s Brazilian football, there’s always time, you can’t work”

Whoever advances in the confrontation guarantees a place in the final of the Copa do Brasil and will have as opponent the winner of the duel between Flamengo and São Paulo. The second match is only scheduled for September 15, at 8 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

