Wagner leads and Roberto Cláudio and Elmano have a technical tie

A survey by the Real Time Big Data Institute for the Government of Ceará shows Captain Wagner (União Brasil) in the lead, with 38% of voting intentions. There is a technical tie in second place: Roberto Cláudio (PDT) has 25% and Elmano Freitas (PT), 24%. See the numbers:

stimulated research

Captain Wagner (União Brasil): 38%

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 25%

Elmano Freitas (PT): 24%

Zé Batista (PSTU): 1%

Blanks and nulls: 7%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 5%

Serley Leal (UP) and Chico Malta (PCB) did not reach 1%

Real Time Big Data polled 1,000 voters on August 19 and 20. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 points. The research is registered under the number CE-00164/2022.

Real Time Big Data Ceará Survey (Rejection)

Captain Wagner (UB): 45%

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 40%

Elmano Freitas (PT): 39%

Chico Malta(PCB): 19%

Zé Batista (PSTU): 18%

Serley Leal (UP): 18%

Real Time Big Data Ceará Survey (Stimulated 2nd Round) – Scenario 1

Captain Wagner (UB): 42%

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 40%

None/White/Null: 11%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 7%

Real Time Big Data Ceará Survey (Stimulated 2nd Round) – Scenario 2

Captain Wagner (UB): 45%

Elmano Freitas (PT): 37%

None/White/Null: 11%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 7%

Real Time Big Data Ceará Survey (Stimulated 2nd Round) – Scenario 3

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 38%

Elmano Freitas (PT): 29%

None/White/Null: 24%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 9%

O POVO Research Aggregator

POVO+, the multi-streaming platform for Journalism and Education in THE PEOPLE, provides the Voting Intention Survey Aggregator. The tool provides an accurate and broad understanding of the electoral process, with its nuances and trends.

Access the survey aggregator by clicking here.

The aggregator has numbers of the race towards the Presidency of the Republic, state government and Senate, in addition to the evaluation of the federal government and state governments.

The project was developed by DATADOC, the data center of the THE PEOPLE.

