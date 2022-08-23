‘We are going to make subway line 3’, says Rodrigo Neves; stretch | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

In an interview with g1, Rodrigo Neves talks about fighting hunger and work fronts

According to him, the works for the conclusion of Line 3 of the Metro will start within the first term of government.

“We’re going to build Line 3 of the Metro, which was scheduled to be built before Line 4. We’re going to start with the first term. Write it down”, promised Rodrigo Neves.

During the interview with journalist Edmilson Ávila, the PDT candidate detailed his planning to take off the paper a project that was prepared in the 1960s.

According to Rodrigo Neves, the objective is to launch an international tender for the construction of the subway that will connect the state capital to Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí. The candidate believes that the cost of this work is currently lower than in 2015, when the project was budgeted at around R$4 billion.

“20 or 30 years ago, when you were talking about Line 3, you had an investment boom all over the world for subway constructions. This cycle has passed (…) So you have a reduction in the cost of this type of work in the market international”, commented Neves.

“We will have to make an international concession (…) An international tender. And as the price of works has reduced, this project is quite viable and fits within the planning and budget of the state of Rio. have a commitment. I’m going to take the Metro Line 3 off the paper because the Metro will serve the poorest”, completed the PDT candidate.

Still on the expansion of subway transport, Rodrigo Neves also promised to complete Metro Line 4, which connects the South Zone to the West Zone, in Barra da Tijuca.

Work on the extension of this route has been stalled since 2015. According to experts, the work on the Gávea station could cause part of the land where the structure was built to sink, right below the PUC parking lot and Rua Marquês de São Vicente.