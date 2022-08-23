Weekly horoscope: see the predictions for your zodiac sign from August 21 to 27

Signs with good influences
ARIES – Need to trust more in the blessings of the Universe and let things flow. There is protection in your path and you will be able to see that it is with you. Make peace with life and complain less. Week of peace and tranquility in the heart.
BULL – Moment of happiness, creativity, growth and prosperity. Seek joy of living, enthusiasm and make things lighter. Week can bring achievements and progress.
LION – Structure, stability and a lot of work promising development. Positive phase to take care of work, vocation and professional career. Prosperity in the family environment and improvement in working conditions.
VIRGIN – Week promises interesting news, news and invitations. Good communication for important dialogues and don’t miss the opportunity to better express thoughts, ideas and feelings.
SAGITTARIUS – Control your anxiety, changes are on the way and you will enter a new phase of your life. Accept the timing of things, as positive transformations will be slow. Bet on intuition that will be high. Good news and possibilities for travel, business deals and money.
AQUARIUM – Time to take care of and plant the good seeds in your personal world. Listen to your heart and ask what makes sense in your life and follow through with what is good. You will achieve the things you want so much, but the moment is for reflection.
Signs with difficult influences
TWINS – Beware of physical health, energy loss and astral vampirization. Work on your self-love, don’t accept less than you deserve and don’t give yourself to abusive relationships. Time to be cautious with money, spending and investments. Look for spiritual purification and energetic protection.
SCORPION – This will be a time of uncomfortable transformations and somewhat painful changes. Turn the page and complete stories, don’t leave anything unfinished or unfinished. Good ways as long as you accept detachment from what hinders your growth. Renew yourself completely and find more happiness.
Signs with great news
CANCER – The phase will be clarity and creativity to solve problems and concerns. Week of prosperity, growth and expansion. Societies and partnerships are gaining strength now and love can bring important surprises. Be open-hearted and enjoy this cycle of self-esteem and self-love.
LB – Count on the good energies that will circulate in your life bringing protection, optimism and hope. Solution to the problems that were worrying you. Trust in the good future and know that this will be a time of miracles and good energies.
CAPRICORN – Week to earn more money and prosper in the professional and financial field. You will notice improvement in your personal relationships. Be generous and share gains, be generous to those around you.
FISH – Enjoy this phase of victory, fulfillment and happiness that is coming your way. Stop carrying the suffering that doesn’t belong to you and have all your energy turned towards you. Prosperity will manifest in abundance.