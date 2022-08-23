What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

Many workers end up returning the 40% FGTS fine paid by the company after dismissal, however, this practice is illegal.

The fact that the worker needs to return to the employer, at the end of the contract, 40% of the deposits made in his account of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is very common. It is a proposal made by the company so that the employee does not lose his labor rights when he leaves the position. What few know is that this fact is illegal.

The FGTS as a fund linked to the employment contract in which every month the worker needs to deposit 8% of the gross salary in an account of Caixa Econômica Federal.

The purpose of the fund is precisely to guarantee greater security for the employee when he is fired without just cause or through a labor agreement.

The fine is established by the FGTS itself and consists of an amount that the employer must pay to its employee in cases of dismissal without just cause. In this sense, the calculation of the fine corresponds to 40% of all deposits made into the worker’s account.

There is also the possibility of common agreement. In these cases, the fine increases from 40% to 20%.

Return is illegal

The company is prevented from proposing the return of the fine. This attitude can even lead to a conviction of moral damages for the company.

It is the worker’s irrevocable right to a FGTS fine. That is, the employee cannot give up a right in order to secure others. If he accepts the proposal, the citizen runs the risk of being condemned along with the company.

The most viable option is to negotiate a dissolution, a form of contract termination by mutual agreement. This modality ensures that the worker receives half of the notice, 20% of the FGTS fine, withdrawal of up to 80% of the FGTS deposits, salary balance, 13th salary, paid vacations and proportional plus ⅓.

It is important to note that the termination does not guarantee the employee unemployment insurance.

When to claim the balance?

The deadline for withdrawing the FGTS balance varies according to the type of worker. Check it out below:

Formal worker: from the 7th to the 120th day after dismissal

Domestic worker: from the 7th to the 90th day from the date of dismissal

Employee on leave for qualification: during the suspension of the employment contract.

Rescued worker: up to the 90th day from the date of rescue.

Artisanal fisherman: during the closed season, within 120 days of the start of the ban.

The benefit can be requested in person, at the Regional Superintendencies for Labor and Employment (SRTE), Special Secretariat for Social Security and Work (SEPT), National Employment System (SINE) and other positions accredited by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. Or, digitally, through the gov.br portal or Digital Work Card application.

Image: Sidney de Almeida / Shutterstock.com