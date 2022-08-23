What is the best non-alcoholic beer on the market? We tested seven brands







Five people in plain clothes – including the reporter who is speaking to you – occupy a table at the Câmara Fria bar, in Moema, to drink beers, lots of beers. A full plate – or rather, a full glass – for the bohemian inspectors? Not this time! First, because we drank for work (and we can prove it!). And also because the drinks in question were all classified as “alcohol-free” according to Brazilian legislation – that is, they contained up to 0.5% alcohol by volume.





In addition to myself, a reporter for Paladar and pregnant woman, journalist Adriana Moreira – who started to consume zero alcohol beers in 2021, during her breast cancer treatment -, brewer and sommelière Julia Reis, brewer Gabriel Ramalho and curator of beers Natanael Bertholo received the mission of sensorially evaluating (and blindly) the non-alcoholic beers that the report found on the market. In total, seven brands were evaluated by the judges, who took into account aspects such as appearance, foam, aroma, carbonation, flavor, aftertaste (aftertaste) and drinkability of the samples.

“A good non-alcoholic beer is one that, even with this peculiarity, delivers the sensorial profile of the style, that is, it is similar to the same product with alcohol that is on the market. Among the samples tasted, we identified some good beers that maintain their balance and characteristic flavors and others that brought more sweetness or unexpected aromas to the style advertised on the label”, comments Julia.





For comparative reasons, the panel included only Larger-style beers, national and imported, found on supermarket shelves: Becker’s, Brahma, Budweiser, Estrella Galicia, Heineken, Itaipava and Oettinger. But it is worth mentioning that the number of non-alcoholic labels, of different styles, produced by craft breweries is increasing. “The maturing of the non-alcoholic beer market is recent and occurs very quickly. A trend that should continue strong in the coming years”, bets Gabriel.

Check out the ranking of non-alcoholic beers below.

ranking

1st Budweiser Zero

(BRL 3.99; 350 ml, at St. Marche)

Launched in Brazil in March of this year, it promises the same flavor and refreshment as the original Budweiser version, but with zero alcohol – and it seems to fulfill its promise: “it doesn’t even look like alcohol-free beer”, said one of the judges. In the blind tasting, it secured first place for having good carbonation, persistent foam, fruity aroma, strong bitterness and a dry finish. You can “go for a ride and come back zero”, as the product’s advertising suggests. Ingredients: water, malt, rice, hops and flavorings; alcohol content: 0.0%.

2nd Heineken 0.0

(R$4.79; 350 ml, at Carrefour)

The alcohol-free option of “verdinha”, as it is affectionately called, arrived in Brazil in 2020 and already has a legion of fans – including those who are faithful to the original version, but who for one reason or another have to stop drinking alcohol. alcohol. The beer secured second place on the podium for being well balanced and highly drinkable. The aroma and flavor wander between the malt (looking for biscuit) and the floral hop. Medium bitterness is present. Ingredients: water, malt, hops and natural malt aroma; alcohol content: 0.0%.

3rd Estrella Galicia 0.0

(R$5.99; 250 ml, at Carrefour)

The non-alcoholic version of the famous Spanish beer is produced through an interrupted fermentation process. Golden in color – the darkest of the samples, “reminiscent of the color of Guaraná” -, it has a very present aroma and flavor of malt (derived from the must). It has good carbonation, light bitterness, but the opinion of the judges was divided as to drinkability: while some approved the marked residual sweetness, others considered it cloying. Ingredients: water, malt, corn and hops; alcohol content: 0.0%.

4th Brahma 0.0

(R$3.69; 350 ml, at Carrefour)

Veteran among the non-alcoholic options available on the market – it has been produced since 2013 using the dealcoholization method -, it has a light body, low bitterness and refreshment, which guarantees good drinkability. But it lost points for the accentuated malt sweetness and evident oxidation notes. Ingredients: water, malt, corn, cane sugar and hops; alcohol content: 0.0%.

5th Oettinger Alkoholfrei

(R$ 11.90; 500 ml, at St. Marche)

Imported from Germany, the beer (which is dealcoholized) claims to follow the German Purity Law of 1516, that is, in the production process, only water, barley and hops are used. In the blind sensory analysis, it presented medium-low body and low carbonation. The wort flavor, with almost non-existent bitterness, and the high sweetness greatly affected the drinkability. Ingredients: water, barley malt and hop extract; alcohol content: 0.5%.

6th Becker’s 0.0

(R$5.49; 500 ml, at Carrefour)

The German beer had a strong aroma and flavor of wort – like other samples from this panel – and other defects that were not forgiven by the judges, such as the sulfur and cooked vegetables notes. In addition, the drink has a discreet bitterness and a very sweet aftertaste. “It reminded me of raisins”, defined one of the judges. Ingredients: water, barley malt and hop extract; alcohol content: 0.0%.

7th Itaipava 0.0%

(R$ 3.39; 350 ml, at Pão de Açúcar)

Unwanted aromas, such as the sulfurous notes that refer to cooked vegetables, made the beer lose points right away. In the mouth, the drink also did not do well: “very light body, low carbonation, must taste, almost no bitterness and sweetness left in the mouth”, summarized one of the judges. Ingredients: water, barley malt, corn, cane sugar; alcohol content: 0.0%.

Meet the jury

Adriana Moreira

Editor of supplements at Estadão, author of the blog I have Cancer. And now?. A connoisseur of lighter beers, she switched to non-alcoholic beers in 2021, during her breast cancer treatment. Today, already cured, she maintains the habit (but makes exceptions for versions with alcohol on special occasions).





Danielle Nagase

Gastronomy reporter for Paladar and beer sommelière formed by ABS (Brazilian Association of Sommeliers), he prefers “fresh” draft beers to pasteurized beers. He recently switched to alcohol-free options, as soon as he found out he was pregnant, and was surprised: “apart from the sweeter versions, which I don’t have, there are labels that really go unnoticed”.





Gabriel Ramalho

A brewer at the Goose Island Brewpub, in Pinheiros, he has a degree in gastronomy, specializing in service and beer production, having worked in several areas of this market. In the tasting, he found that “without a doubt, it is now possible to drink good non-alcoholic beers here, of different prices and styles”.





Julia Reis

Partner at Sinnatrah Cervejaria Escola, she gives classes, lectures and organizes tastings. She is a brewer, sommelière, judge in beer contests, as well as consulting for brands. On the non-alcoholic beer market, she celebrates the launch of other styles besides the American Larger. “Both those with a specific medical condition and the current driver deserve to have an alcohol-free IPA and Weizen option,” she protests.





Nathanael Bertolo

A lover of good pubs and good drinks, according to himself, he curates draft beer and beers at the Câmara Fria, Original and Pirajá bars, all owned by Cia. Traditional Commerce, where he works as a brand manager. He recently took a brewmaster course to learn how to brew his own brew at home, in addition to better understanding all the processes.