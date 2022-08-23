When will the minimum wage rise? | Economy

Prices are rising and wages are getting shorter and shorter. But, for those who receive a minimum wage – or the INSS benefit linked to it – an increase in remuneration should still take a few months to happen.

That’s because the minimum wage should only be readjusted next year. If the correction model is the same as in recent years, the value will be defined based on 2022 inflation.

In May, the government estimated R$ 1,310 for next year’s minimum, but this value should be lower due to the projection of inflation that was less accentuated than was expected at that time: in July, the Ministry of Economy reduced the forecast for the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) from 8.10% to 7.41%, which would bring the value of the minimum wage to R$ 1,301.81.

After 28 years of existence, the R$100 note today buys the same amount as R$13.91 in 1994

Cart emptied: g1 shows the drop in purchasing power of R$ 200 in two years in Brazil

The INPC, an inflation index, is used for the annual correction of the minimum wage.

Congress approves text that provides for correction of the minimum wage in 2023 only for inflation

According to the Constitution, the federal government must correct the value of the minimum wage, at least, according to the inflation accumulated in the previous year.

Currently, the minimum wage is R$1,212.

To calculate the value for 2022, we used the inflation measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) forecast for the entire year 2021, which totaled 10.02%.

