Who has a dirty name can lose their credit cards?

Do you have a dirty name? Understand if financial institutions can cancel their credit cards for this reason!

Currently, thousands of Brazilians have a dirty name and suffer from several difficulties to have credit approved in the financial market. For this reason, a question that hangs over the minds of many of these people is: “Can I lose my credit card because it is negative?” Check out the answer to this question below!

Don’t worry, the answer is no. Financial institutions cannot cancel your credit card just because your name is dirty. However, it is necessary to keep the payment of invoices up to date and not fit into the following points:

Have an irregular CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registration) with the Federal Revenue Service;

Having the CPF included in the credit protection agencies;

Often only pay the minimum invoice amount;

Using the card for illegal activities;

Do not use the card for more than 12 months;

Lack of commercial interest of the bank in keeping you as a customer;

Card discontinued by the financial institution.

Although many people think that, because they are negative, they will not be able to have a credit card approved, this is a myth, as many financial institutions release credit to customers with the dirty name.

It may take a while for this to happen, as banks will be more judicious in analyzing your personal data. However, some institutions release the credit, even if the customer has outstanding debts with the CPF. Check out 3 of these institutions below!

Nubank: The purple bank usually releases an initial credit card with a low limit, from R$50 to R$100. However, it is free of annual fees.

Neon: This one has a simple credit card, but free of annuities and with the Neon+ loyalty program included;

C6 Bank: To apply for the C6 credit card, you must have an active debit account. The differential is the Atoms points program, which rewards the customer with each purchase.

Although we mention these 3 financial institutions, it is not possible to be sure that the credit will be released, as other criteria can be analyzed, depending on the client.

Image: @Drazen Zigic / Freepik