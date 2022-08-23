Who is Clara Chía, Piqué’s new affair after splitting with Shakira

Gerard Piqué, defender of Barcelona, ​​was photographed with the student Clara Chía, months after the end of the relationship of 11 years with the singer Shakira.

The program ‘Socialité’, from the Spanish TV channel Telecinco, published images of the new couple and stated that they did not make a point of hiding and exchanged caresses and kisses in front of all those present at the concert by Spanish singer Dani Martín, last weekend. week in Puigcerdà, Spain.

Clara Chía Martí is 23 years old, 12 younger than Piqué, and was born in Barcelona. She works with events at Kosmos, the defender’s company, and is a public relations student.

The Spanish press claims that the player has already introduced the young woman to her parents and children – and Clara would be ‘very integrated’ into the family.

After the repercussion of the photos with Piqué, she chose to block her social networks to have more privacy.

According to the English newspaper ‘Daily Mail’, the photos of the new couple made Shakira very angry. After the end of the relationship, she and the defender agreed not to appear together with new partners during the first year of the end of the relationship.

The former couple announced the end of their marriage in June. The athlete’s alleged infidelity would have been the cause of the separation, with rumors linking Piqué with the mother of Gavi, one of his clubmates.

In the legal environment, Piqué and Shakira still define how the details regarding their children will be made. The singer wants to move with Sasha and Milan to Miami.

On the other hand, the player, who has already imposed his conditions to let Sasha and Milan go to the United States, wants both to continue living in Barcelona, ​​where they were raised up until now.