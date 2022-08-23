Why Are They Cheaper in Brazil?

The price of fuel has fallen in Brazil, with successive announcements of cuts. How is it possible? Crude oil, which in the recent past made gasoline soar, has now returned to the pre-war level of $90 a barrel in Ukraine, which should further drive down the price of fuels such as gasoline and diesel in the country.

Why is oil cheaper? According to experts consulted by the UOLthe recent drop in oil is linked to a slowdown in the world economy, mainly in the US and China, and also to an increase in the supply of the commodity.

Global growth projections are falling, with inflation and interest rates worldwide, and this reduces demand for products. As we already had the worst effect of the war in Russia and Ukraine, now the focus is on the world economy slowing down, which makes the price of oil fall, says Rodrigo Glatt, a partner at the manager GTI.

Effects of the US and China on the world: According to Paulo Dutra, professor of economics at FAAP, the rise in interest rates in the US to try to contain the impacts of the war on the country’s economy threaten to lead the world’s largest economy into recession, at a time when China is also slowing.

This ended up developing a recessive process, especially with the slowdown in China. The country is consuming a smaller amount of energy and, consequently, of other inputs, says Dutra.

Is there more oil production? In addition, there is also the expectation that Iran will return to the international market in the near future, providing more oil and reducing the price.

The country owns the third largest oil reserves in the world, according to data from OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries), behind only Venezuela and Saudi Arabia.

Cheapest oil in the US: There is also an effort by the US government to reduce the price of energy and fuel in the country, which have risen with the war in Ukraine. The White House invited the CEOs of seven oil companies to a meeting to discuss ways to increase production capacity and reduce fuel prices.

Will oil keep price lower? Oil, which topped the barrier of US$ 110 a barrel in March, at the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, reached US$ 93.15 a barrel two weeks ago.

Data from the Reuters Agency show that futures contracts for Brent crude, an international benchmark, closed at US$ 96.72 per barrel, up US$ 0.13.

According to Citi bank, if the US recession really occurs, the price of crude oil could drop to US$65 a barrel by the end of this year and go to US$45 by the end of 2023. is not unanimous. For Goldman Sachs, the forecast is that the barrel will be above US$ 100 by the end of this year.

What happens with fuels in Brazil? According to the economics professor at UFRJ and researcher at Ineep, Eduardo Costa Pinto, if the barrel of oil continues to fall, fuel prices in Brazil should follow the fall.

With the recent drop in commodity prices, Petrobras announced last week the third straight reduction in prices in less than a month.