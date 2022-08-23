Why do teenagers wear sweatpants in the heat?

Getty Images

If you’re a parent of a teenager (or maybe a pre-teen), then you probably understand what’s to come in this text. I have a 15 year old son who wears long sleeve hoodies in the middle of the hot Georgia summer (USA). I recently tweeted about it and many people commented cathartically.

I am the past president of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) and a climate scientist. I know a little about heat, so this remark bothered me for a while. I decided to use my curiosity and scientific training to explore whether there is any scientific basis behind why teenagers wear hoodies in the summer heat.

To put this in context, the weather is warming up and summers are probably getting hotter. I wrote an article in Forbes detailing how temperature distributions have changed. Extreme heat values ​​from a few decades ago are increasingly “normal” today.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projects that most of the country will experience “above normal” temperatures for most of August, just as many school districts across the country are starting classes. I suspect the heat won’t stop the hoodies, though.

As a scientist, my first inclination was to explore what’s out there. My first stop was not an academic journal. It was an essay by Ian Lecklitner in Mel Magazine entitled “Stop Criticizing People Who Wear Hoodies During the Summer.” He went on to expose several reasons for wearing the outfit, including:

Protection from cancer-causing ultraviolet (UV) radiation

Armor against annoying mosquitoes

more pockets

Body image concerns

Frankly, this all makes sense to me. My own son even says it’s cold in some of his classrooms. One explanation that really caught my attention was consistent with many of the explanations in the tweet. Lecklitner writes: “Hoodies provide more than just physical comfort; they also manage emotional comfort, similar to that of a heavy blanket.”

Ah, that’s where scientific literature comes in. I ran to the friend of every academic researcher at Ivory Tower—Google Scholar. I typed the term “heavy blanket” into the search bar. Surprisingly (to me at least), there are robust, long-standing studies on the use of heavy blankets to support people on the autism spectrum, who suffer from insomnia, or deal with anxiety or hyperactivity.

Lecklitner hypothesized in his essay that perhaps hoodies have a similar function to heavy blankets. I know this has been around for years, but personally I noticed it more after the Covid-19 pandemic. While speculative, the pandemic has certainly been an emotionally shocking stimulus for this generation.

A quick search on my favorite shopping app revealed that hoodies are actually a “thing”. Who knew? There are also numerous lines of hoodies designed with lighter, more breathable fabrics. Mike Benge recently wrote in Trailrunner magazine: “While summer for some is the season for body-flattering attire, an increasing number of trail runners are realizing the benefits of super-lightweight long-sleeve hoodies for their sun protection, versatility and comfort – and even the style that goes straight to the bar.

My own research has changed my perspective on this subject and I will stop bothering my son. If he’s comfortable (and doesn’t succumb to heat illness), I’m fine. Hopefully, this “hoodie” generation is also helping to erode prejudices or societal perceptions displayed towards young people of color wearing hoodies as well.

