Why Dom Pedro I’s heart is in Portugal and the rest of his body in Brazil | Economy

Kept for 187 years in a glass container and preserved in formaldehyde, the heart of Dom Pedro I, the first emperor of Brazil and historically responsible for the country’s independence, is normally kept in a wooden urn locked with five keys in the Church of Nossa Senhora da Lapa, located in the city of Porto, northwest of Portugal.

And the heart is in the city at the request of D. Pedro I himself, recorded in the will left by the monarch. D. Pedro’s heart has been in Brazil since this Monday, the 22nd, for the commemoration of the country’s 200 years of Independence, but he returns to Porto shortly after the festivities, on the 9th of September.

1 of 2 Aerial view of the Ipiranga Museum — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Aerial view of the Ipiranga Museum — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The remains of D. Pedro’s body have been buried since 1972 in the Crypt of the Monument to Independence, at the Ipiranga Museum, in São Paulo, in the approximate place where the then Prince Regent would have given the Cry of Independence, on September 7, 1822.

After proclaiming Independence, from Prince Regent D. Pedro I, he became Emperor of Brazil for 9 years, abdicating the throne in favor of his son, D. Pedro II, on April 7, 1831. D. Pedro II in I was just 5 years and 5 months old at the time. D. Pedro I returned to Portugal, where he died in 1834.

Before coming to Brazil, the heart of D. Pedro I was the object of an exhibition in the city of Porto, last week. It was the first time that the organ, considered a relic by the Portuguese government, had been publicly presented since the emperor’s death.