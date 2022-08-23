Why Donald Trump Is Suing the US Department of Justice | World

Former US President Donald Trump has asked a judge to halt the Justice Department’s investigation of files seized from his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

In one lawsuit, its legal team requested that an independent attorney be appointed to oversee documents that agents of the FBI, the US federal police, took from the scene earlier this month.

Eleven sets of confidential files were taken from Trump’s Florida property on Aug. 8, according to the FBI.

Trump is being investigated for possible irregularities in the handling of official documents.

US presidents must transfer all of their documents and emails to a government agency called the National Archive — and the FBI is investigating whether Trump improperly manipulated the records, taking them from the White House to Mar-a-Lago. after he left office in January 2021.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and says the items were declassified, meaning they lost their classification as confidential or restricted access.

In the 27-page document filed with a Florida court, Trump’s legal team accuses the Justice Department’s search for wanting to “search politically useful documents or support efforts to prevent President Trump from running again.”

“President Donald J Trump is clearly the frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential primaries and the 2024 general election if he chooses to run,” it reads. “Law enforcement is a shield that protects Americans,” he continues. “It cannot be used as a weapon for political purposes.”

The “shockingly aggressive action” at Mar-a-Lago by about two dozen FBI agents took place “with no understanding of the distress it would cause most Americans,” Trump’s lawyers said.

The Justice Department said in a brief statement that prosecutors were aware of Trump’s lawsuit and would respond in court.

The “Mar-a-Lago search warrant was authorized by a federal court upon the necessary finding of probable cause,” said Anthony Coley, a spokesman for the agency.

The American newspaper New York Times reported on Monday (22/8) that agents have so far recovered more than 300 documents with Trump’s national security marks, including material from the CIA (American intelligence agency), the Security Agency. National and the FBI.

Trump’s appeal was filed in West Palm Beach, Florida, the same day, before a judge the former president appointed in 2020.

In the lawsuit, his lawyers ask for a more detailed list of exactly what was taken from his property. They also charge the government to return any item that is not in the scope of the search warrant.

Trump’s defense team also requested that a “neutral” third-party attorney be brought in to determine whether the seized files would be covered by “executive privilege,” which allows presidents to keep certain communications confidential.

These attorneys are typically appointed in criminal cases where there are concerns that some evidence may be protected under attorney-client secrecy, or other protections.

The suit argues that Trump was cooperating with agents before the FBI showed up unannounced at his home.

His lawyers say the warrant was too broad and that the search violated the Fourth Amendment to the US Constitution, which protects Americans from arbitrary searches and seizures.

His legal team also accuses the government of leaking “always shifting and inaccurate justifications” to privileged media outlets.

An aerial view of former US President Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida (USA)

Trump’s legal team says that three days after the search, it contacted an FBI agent who had visited Mar-a-Lago in June to ask for his help and pass on a personal message from the former president to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The brief message recorded in Monday’s lawsuit said Trump had heard “from people across the country about the attack”.

“If there was one word to describe their state of mind, it would be ‘anger,'” Trump’s message continued.

“The temperature is rising. The pressure is rising. Anything I can do to lower the heat, lower the pressure, just let us know.”

The judge who approved the warrant — an unprecedented criminal investigation involving the residence of a former US president — is still determining whether to release the sworn evidence that was presented as justification for the FBI search.

On Monday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said the government’s proposed wording for the affidavit was so extensive as to make it “meaningless” if released, although he said he still believes it should not remain completely confidential due to the public interest in the case.