Will I receive R$ 600 or R$ 710 in AUXÍLIO BRASIL SEPTEMBER? See the CALENDAR AUXÍLIO BRAZIL

O Aid Brazil September will be released soon to program beneficiaries.

Therefore, many citizens are looking for consultation Aid Brazil for information about the next payment.

DATAPREV CONSULTATION

THE Dataprev query can be done by those who want to obtain information from the Emergency Aid and the Cadastro Único – CadÚnico.

The Dataprev website was used to consult the former Bolsa Família in 2020 and 2021, but since the end of the program, the website’s functions have been restructured.

EMERGENCY AID

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Emergency Aid was released to millions of Brazilian families.

The good news is that the Emergency Aid consultation is still available for those who have not yet withdrawn any installment.

Even a specific group can receive the Retroactive Emergency Aidwith installments of up to BRL 3,000.

EMERGENCY AID CONSULTATION

For the beneficiary to know if there is still any amount available, it will be possible to carry out the Emergency Aid consultation following these steps:

Access the Dataprev website;

Click on “Enter with Gov.br;

Enter the CPF;

Enter the password;

Click on “Login”;

If this is your first access to the platform, you will be asked for an “authorization to use data

personal data”, just click on “Authorize”.

Ready! After entering the system, the balance amount will appear on the user’s home screen.

AID BRAZIL DATAPREV

As already mentioned, with the end of Bolsa Família, the Dataprev website was redirected to other functions.

Therefore, there is no consult Auxílio Brasil Dataprev.

The program Brazil aid has its own platforms for beneficiaries to ask questions about the payment of the benefit.

BRAZIL AID CONSULTATION

In a nutshell, the consultation Aid Brazil can be done:

Fur Brazil Assistance application available for Android and IOS systems;

available for Android and IOS systems; Through number 111, Caixa Econômica. The service is from Sunday to Sunday, 24 hours a day;

Through number 121, from the Ministry of Citizenship. The service is open from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 7 pm.

AID BRAZIL SEPTEMBER



O Aid Brazil September will be paid in installments of R$ 600 for all families.

Families will receive the new value until December this year.

As of January 2023, the amount of aid Brazil will return to around R$ 400.

BRAZIL AID CALENDAR

O Aid Brazil august calendar was anticipated and will continue to release the payment of Auxílio Brasil until the 22nd.

But in the following months, the payment aid Brazil will take place as usual: from the last ten working days of the month.