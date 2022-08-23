With an average of almost 43 thousand fans, Morumbi gives strength to São Paulo in knockout stages | Sao Paulo

São Paulo has a strong ally in the knockout games they played this season: Morumbi.

At home, Rogério Ceni’s team has been unbeatable in such games. There have been nine victories so far, for Paulista, Copa do Brasil and Sudamericana.

This Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, São Paulo welcomes Flamengo in their stadium in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal, one of the tricolor priorities of the year and a tournament never won by the club.

It is likely that the stands at Morumbi will be full once again. In this year’s playoffs, an average of 42,900 fans per match. For the confrontation with Flamengo, until Monday night, 37 thousand tickets had already been sold in advance.

Ceni said that he hopes to have this reinforcement in this week’s duel:

– It is very difficult for any team to reach the same level as Flamengo. We’re going to compete. We count on the support of our fans. As much as Flamengo has, as everyone said, the best squad, the best team in South America, we will try to play at home and get the best result we can for the second game, at Maracanã – said the coach. after the defeat to Santos at the weekend.

For Paulista, São Paulo played three knockout games at home, against São Bernardo (4-1), Corinthians (2-1) and Palmeiras (3-1) – the latter, the only match lost by the tricolors, in the state final, when the team was defeated in the return by 4 to 0.

In the Copa do Brasil, in Morumbi, São Paulo beat Manaus (2-0), Palmeiras (1-0) and América-MG (1-0). For the tournament, the team beat Juventude (2-0), in the third phase, in Barueri, since Morumbi was rented for a show.

There were also two knockout clashes in the Copa Sudamericana, against Universidad Católica (4-1) and Ceará (1-0). In the semifinal, they will face Atlético-GO, starting next week, and will play the return game at home – in the tournament, the team with the best campaign plays the second match as home team.

The order of the hosts in the Copa do Brasil was defined by drawing lots. The return game against Flamengo, at Maracanã, will be on September 14th.

