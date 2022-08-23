With an eye on Flu, Corinthians coach justifies alternative team in setback against Fortaleza

Fluminense and Corinthians begin on Wednesday, at Maracanã, to decide who will go to the final of the Copa do Brasil. Over the weekend, for the Brazilian, the two lived different moments. Tricolor beat Coritiba 5-2 at Maraca, and rose to second place. The rival lost to Fortaleza, away from home, by 1 to 0 and dropped to fourth. After the match, coach Vítor Pereira justified himself for having sent an alternative team to the field.

The coach admitted that he is already thinking about the semifinal against Fluminense.

– Naturally we have to look at this game knowing that today we are going to travel, we are going to arrive in São Paulo at dawn, we are going to be in São Paulo one day and take a trip. In four days, three trips, two of them lasting three and a half hours, to Fortaleza and back now. The next opponent has one more day of rest than we do, so here we have to prioritize and today, in fact, we prioritize – he said at the press conference, continuing:

– In order to be fresh, in a position to discuss the tie in the next game, we naturally had to rest several players today and manage others to arrive in the next game in a position to discuss.

Goalkeeper Cássio, midfielder Fausto Vera and striker Róger Guedes were the only holders to start the match at Castelão.