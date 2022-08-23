With Bolsonaro, JN scores highest audience of the year

Newspaper was tuned by almost 50% of televisions in Greater São Paulo

O National Journalfrom the TV station Rede Globo, marked the biggest audience of the year with the interview given by president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Previous data show that this Monday’s Saturday (22.Aug.2022) scored 32.3 points in Greater São Paulo. Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals.

So far, the biggest TV news audience in 2022 had been set on August 3, when the news reached an average of 27.8 points. The consolidated numbers of this Monday’s edition should be released on Tuesday (23.Aug).

The TV news program with the highest audience in the country started to receive this Monday (22.Aug) the main candidates for the Palácio do Planalto. Bolsonaro was the 1st.

According to preliminary data from Rede Globo, the National Television Panel reached 32.52 rating points with the interview. The panel gathers data from the 15 main urban centers in the country.

Also read the data of the main squares for the JN:

Belém (36.47 points)

Rio de Janeiro (35.14 points)

Federal District (35 points)

Recife (34.85 points)

Salvador (34.28 points)

Curitiba (33.62 points)

Sao Paulo (32.32 points)

Belo Horizonte (32.08 points)

Goiania (30.99 points)

The interviews of the main candidates for the Palácio do Planalto will be held this week. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) should have the same time to present their ideas and answer questions from William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos. The time of 40 minutes was stipulated for all, subject to minor variations.

This is perhaps the most exposure each candidate will have in prime time during the entire campaign. Here is the list of interview dates:

In 2014, the National Journal interviewed then-President Dilma Rousseff (PT) at Palácio da Alvorada. The broadcaster said that “after the 2014 elections, however, it decided that it would always conduct interviews with all candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in its studios, in order to demonstrate that all candidates are treated on equal terms”.

Until 2014, all presidents running for reelection could do the interviews National Journal at Alvorada. In 2018, Michel Temer (then president) did not run for 1 more term. In 2022, Grupo Globo decided to require all candidates to go to the station’s studios in Rio. Bolsonaro resisted, but ended up accepting.

The Chief Executive took off in Brasilia this Monday (22.Aug) at 1 pm bound for Rio alongside 3 government ministers: Paulo Guedes (Economy), Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) and Fábio Faria (Communications). The eldest son and campaign coordinator, Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), also makes up the entourage. It arrived at Globo studios around 7pm.

Before boarding, Bolsonaro joked that he would kiss the presenter of the National Journal, William Bonner. The statement was made in video recorded and published by the Minister of Communications.

Here’s the video (27s):