With cancer, Simony appears dejected in a new chemotherapy session

Simony used social networks throughout the morning of this Tuesday (23), and updated followers about their health board. she, who is undergoing treatment for bowel cancer, revealed that he is returning to the hospital to continue with the procedures.

Through Instagram Stories, the 46-year-old singer appeared inside the car on the way to the place. “Passing by to say that I’m arriving at the hospital for another cycle of chemo”she wrote, who announced the discovery of the disease earlier this month.

Despite appearing with a downcast appearance, Simony produced herself with a powerful make-up, as well as a coat with a cap and stylish glasses. Despite the diagnosis, the famous always seeks to emanate positivity and hope in the expectation of a cure for the tumor.

Simony (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

In recent days, the artist used the web again to talk about the procedures he has undergone, and claimed to be living one day at a time. “Everything is fine. There are days when we get more tired, because of the treatment. I’m eating well. I am at home, receiving love from the family, from my children and from you. I know you are worried, but don’t be. Makes you want to sleep a lot, but it’s okay.”he vented, at the time.

