“With glue in hand, Bolsonaro proved that he is an unprepared student”, says Flávio Dino

support the 247

ICL

247 – The former governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino, who is running for the Senate for the PSB, mocked the fact that Jair Bolsonaro took a glue in his hand to the interview with Jornal Nacional. Check it out and learn more:

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President and candidate for re-election Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said on Monday night, in an interview with Jornal Nacional, that he will recognize the results of the October elections “as long as they are clean and transparent”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“The results of the polls will be respected, as long as the elections are clean and transparent,” said Bolsonaro, who inaugurated a round of interviews on TV Globo’s news program with candidates for the Planalto Palace.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In second place in polls of voting intentions, Bolsonaro has made attacks on the electoral system and electronic voting machines one of his flags, despite the lack of evidence to substantiate his accusations.

Urged by interviewers to say whether he will accept an eventual adverse outcome in the elections, Bolsonaro maintained his conditions on transparency and once again raised suspicions about the electoral system, despite there being no evidence of fraud in the 26 years of operation of the electronic system.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

According to polls, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is in first place in the race for the Planalto, and with a chance of winning in the first round.

Bolsonaro also said in the interview that the atmosphere between him and the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, is pacified. “The temperature, by all indications, is pacified. I hope it will be a page turned”, said the president about the minister, whom he has already referred to as a “scoundrel”.

“Even you must have seen, on the occasion of Mr. Alexandre de Moraes’ inauguration, a certain friendly contact between us there and, by all indications, it is pacified”, he reinforced.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The president recalled that Moraes will have a meeting with Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira on Tuesday, and said he is sure that the minister will reach a good term with the Armed Forces on the security of the elections.

Despite the president’s statement, the Armed Forces leadership has also raised questions, without evidence, about the voting system using electronic voting machines.

The expectation of a more civilized relationship with the new president of the TSE and with the Judiciary did not prevent Bolsonaro from minimizing the defense by his voters of anti-democratic attitudes, such as the closing of the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

For him, the “bands” taken by supporters with this type of defense to demonstrations are encompassed by the right to freedom of expression.

ENVIRONMENT, CENTER AND PANDEMIC

If, in some moments, the president managed to impose himself and reaffirm his banners, in others, he was forced to repeat arguments already used. That was the case when Bolsonaro was asked about his plans for the economy should he be re-elected.

Without going into details, he promised continuity of the policy already adopted, and justified that the economic promises of his previous campaign, in 2018, were frustrated by the pandemic, the drought and Ukraine’s conflict with Russia.

In another sensitive issue of his administration, the environmental one, Bolsonaro argued that the same European countries that criticize Brazil for its environmental policy sought the country to speed up negotiations for an agreement between the European Union and Mercosur, in the face of the supply crisis that ahead because of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The presidential candidate also said that Brazil should become a power in the environmental area, especially in the green hydrogen market. He also accused IBAMA of committing abuses by destroying equipment seized from illegal miners.

Jornal Nacional also sought to explore another contradiction of Bolsonaro, who allied himself with the center despite having harshly criticized the group in the previous presidential campaign and at the beginning of the term, relating it to what he called the “old politics”, and “take it there give it here”.

“You are encouraging me to be a dictator. If I leave the center aside, what will I govern with?”, said Bolsonaro.

In defending the centrão, he argued that the term is used “pejoratively” and that political force is needed at the base of the government to ensure that its administration manages to advance reforms, and mentioned the group’s support to help increase the value of Auxílio Brasil to 600 reais.

Asked about his behavior during the Covid pandemic, when he minimized the deaths by saying he was not a gravedigger and defended the use of ineffective drugs against the disease, Bolsonaro reiterated all his positions and said he was not wrong in anything.

Brazil, however, is the second country in the world with the most deaths from the disease, with more than 682 thousand deaths from Covid, behind only the United States.

Bolsonaro’s campaign saw the president’s participation in Jornal Nacional as positive, without having made any major slips, two sources on the team said.

subscribe to 247 , support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.