With Tobey and Andrew, check out Spider-Man 3 relaunch poster

spiderman 3 made history in theaters, with one of the biggest box office of all time even in time of a pandemic. Fortunately, Sony is giving us one more chance to honor this epic event on the big screen, thanks to the release of its Extended Version!

The extended version packed with never-before-seen footage of No Return Home will hit US theaters next week! Therefore, we had the release of the first poster of this relaunch.

Finally bringing an OFFICIAL poster that brought together the 3 Spiders. Check out:

Over here, the version with the most fun stuff will arrive a week later. But right on the HOLIDAY of the 7th of September!

We still don’t have details about the pre-sale of tickets here in Brazil. However, outside it starts TOMORROW. So soon we should have it here too.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Spider-Man: No Return Home is the official title of the continuation of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The third solo film starring Tom Holland. The film is part of the MCU’s Multiverse Trilogy, started by WandaVision and followed by Doctor Strange 2!

In addition to Holland, the EPIC cast of spiderman 3 count with Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Yes, the veterans are back! Including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and the villains: Willem Dafoe (Green elf), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Jamie Foxx (Electro)!

Can you believe?! THE SPIDER-VERSE IS REAL and after breaking records in cinema, the film is available for purchase and rent digitally. Run there to review this perfection! Is it really the best Spider-Man movie ever made? Check out our review CLICKING HERE!

Read ALL ABOUT Spider-Man: No Homecoming!