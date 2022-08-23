Ximbinha demands condemnation of Joelma, but receives worse news

Ximbinha sues Joelma after ‘This is Calypso’ tour announcement

Ximbinha went to court to fight for the recognition of copyright of the band Calypso, in addition to asking for profits and compensation for moral damage, on top of Joelma’s performances, after she announced the tour ‘This is Calypso’.

However, judge Roseane Cristina de Aguiar Almeida denied Ximbinha’s request for Early Guardianship. All this happened after Joelma announced the return of her new tour ‘This is Calypso’.

In the lawsuit filed by Ximbinha, he comments that felt shaken, sad and frustrated, after learning that the singer was using the name of ‘Banda Calypso’ to promote her newest work. Ximbinha also states that previously, in another lawsuit, it was agreed that neither he nor Joelma would use the term again.

Ximbinha then says that the arrangements of all the musical compositions of ‘Banda Calypso’ are of his creation and, at no time, had he been approached by Joelma’s team for negotiations.

That’s when the musician filed a lawsuit against the singer, claiming, among other issues, that the singer was prohibited from performing and performing certain songs by ‘Banda Calypso’, under penalty of a daily fine to be fixed by the court.

Judge denies Ximbinha’s request against Joelma

However, Judge Roseane Cristina de Aguiar Almeida claimed that the requirements laid down in the law, necessary for the granting of guardianship, were not present. Thus, as there is not exactly an official ban on the use of the name of the old musical group.

In addition, the Judge alleges that Ximbinha requested the suspension or interruption of the performances of ‘Banca Calypso’ works in all media, so it makes no sense for him to request, at the same time, that his name be inserted in the compositions and arrangements. from music.

The magistrate also states that there is no risk of irreparable damage, since, if it is proven that the brand has been used improperly, it may financially compensate Ximbinha.