XP’s plans to buy business aviation airports

(Abel Serafim, special for the E-Investor) – XP Asset surprised the market by winning the General Aviation business aviation block, comprising the airports of Campo de Marte, in São Paulo, and Jacarepaguá, in Rio.

According to Anac, the XP group’s asset manager had no competitors and was the only one to offer a proposal without a premium for the block, which had a minimum bid of R$141 million in the auction.

The head of Infrastructure at XP Asset, Túlio Machado, stated that the strategy is focused on the real estate sector. “These are airports where we see a great vocation for exploring these premium regions located in the cities of São Paulo and Rio (de Janeiro)”, he said.

Machado also said that the intentions in the short and medium term are to carry out an operational mapping and start commercial discussions with the business owners at the airports. “We can develop a logistics warehouse, a distribution center, a last mile warehouse, we have a whole business plan”, said the executive. “For a Magazine Luiza, a Via Varejo or Amazon, it’s a place very close to the center of the capital, in a prime region.”

heavy asset

According to Mario Goulart, investment analyst and creator of the YouTube channel ‘O Analisto’, the airports acquired by XP Asset differ from the commercial ones and represent an asset of great value to the house. “An executive airport has a public with high investment capacity. This is worth it for XP, although I don’t think it’s the main reason they made this acquisition,” he says. He believes the company intends to explore fees for the use of space, such as a hangar and garage services.

To participate in the dispute, XP Asset used funds from the XP Infra IV fund, which raised R$305 million in August with 5,000 qualified investors, according to information from the Broadcast. For Túlio Machado, the fund can still get around R$ 1 billion, but he considers that the funding rounds should follow the demand of investors. “We started a short time ago and it is better to generate investor confidence by showing where we are going to invest”, said the head of Infrastructure.

The director of Infrastructure at Banco Fator, Ewerton Henriques, said that XP Asset’s participation in the auction tends to create a scenario of greater dispute in airport assets, especially those of business class or smaller ones. “One of the factors that motivated the entry into the sector concerns the recognition that the airport sector carries an important real estate component and these two airports have great potential”, says Henriques.

“With the Congonhas concession, the operation of commercial flights at this airport should grow, which would displace part of the executive flights to Campo de Marte. And improving infrastructure in Jacarepaguá should expand helicopter traffic in the Campos Basin”, says the director./ With information from Estadão Content

