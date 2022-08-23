Xuxa is Shopee’s new poster girl

Presenter Xuxa is the new poster girl for the e-commerce platform Shopee. The “queen of the little ones” will be the star of the company’s next campaigns.

For this, at first, she will change her name and become “Shuxa”, in a joke with the name of the company.

The first advertising campaign, which starts today (22), publicizes the 9.9 Super Shopping Day, a promotion that will give more than R$ 6 million in discount coupons for purchases until September 9. Watch:

In addition to 9.9, Xuxa participates in the brand’s next campaigns in the country: the 10.10 Official Shopee Festival and Shopee Black Friday.

For the 9.9 Super Shopping Day, Shopee is still promising products up to 70% off and free shipping coupons.

On August 23rd and 24th, the focus of discounts will be on the health and beauty, food and beverage, children, stationery and pets categories. Tech products will be on sale on August 28th and September 4th. The fashion category will have offers on September 5th and 6th.

Three consumers will still be able to earn R$500 in purchases per week for a year. To compete, it is necessary to purchase lucky tickets within the platform, between August 22 and September 10. The winners will be announced on the 3rd, 10th and 17th of September.