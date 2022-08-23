Xuxa Meneghel shows the paquitas dancing together at the mall

Presenter Xuxa Meneghel gets excited to see the ‘new generation’ paquitas reproducing choreography in a mall bathroom and asks for a reunion

It’s not TBT day, but Xuxa Meneghel (59) published a video that left fans nostalgic on social media this Monday, 22!

In the record, published on her Instagram profile, the presenter showed the ex-paquitas of the “new generation” Bárbara Borges, Andrezza Cruz, Van Melo, Caren Lima and Gisele Delaia in a reunion, which took place in a mall.

In the images, they appear in the bathroom reproducing choreography they did when they were the artist’s stage assistants. “ONCE PAQUITA ALWAYS PAQUITA!”wrote Xuxa when reposting the video.

“A long-awaited meeting. Meeting of millions. This friendship is for many years and forever… Forever New Generation. I love you girls!”, declared Andrezza when posting photos next to the ex-paquitas in his feed.

Check out the reunion of the paquitas:

Xuxa Meneghel records new series with Angelica

Xuxa Meneghel will once again show her actress side in a new series Disney+. She joined a strong cast in the first recordings of the series. Taran, which will tell the legend of a people in the Amazon Forest and the care for nature. The cast includes Xuxa, Ywyzar Guajajara, Lana Guelero, Igor Pedroso, Bukassa Kabengele, Angelica, Pedro Goifman, Bruno Garcia, Belem Fafa and Gleici Damasceno.

