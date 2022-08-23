Your cell phone may be being tracked by apps 24h: See how to DEACTIVATE!

Currently, the vast majority of society has a cell phone. This is because it has become the main form of communication used by the population. In addition, it offers a wide range of ease for everyday life.

However, along with the benefits also come the dangers. As people are increasingly exposed on the net, the possibility of falling for scams or being victims of crimes also increases relatively.

Location on mobile

Many people are unaware that their cell phones can be being tracked at all times. For this reason, it is difficult to know that they are taking some risks for this active modality.

It is possible to minimize cell phone tracking in everyday activities. However, it is important to remember that this modality can be used for security reasons such as in cases of stolen smartphones or sharing during trips with app cars.

There are some applications that end up storing data to know about users’ navigations. This is to be used for advertising purposes, for example. However, this can compromise privacy depending on how long the information is available to the company.

For this reason, it is important to ensure that your data is protected. Here are some ways to disable this technology.

Know more: Is it really possible to make money playing on mobile? That’s what THIS app promises, check it out!

How to disable tracking

There are several applications that use location information. The best known of them is Google. Thus, to prevent the company from accessing your browsing history, it is necessary to manually disable the option.

It is important to mention that when doing this, the activities on the web, the Youtube history and also the location record stop working. To cancel, select the option “Manage your Google account”, then “Data and Privacy” and then “History Settings”.

Arriving at this part select the options you want to pause.

When disabling this service, it is important to understand that the application uses this information to provide personalized data to the user. Some of them are weather and traffic warning.

Another modality that can save your location is the photos taken. This feature is often useful for people who travel a lot. This is a way to gather the photos grouped by region, for example.

However, those who wish to disable this option can follow a few simple steps. When opening the camera, look for the more options button. It may appear as three lines in the upper area of ​​the screen. Then go to “Settings” and scroll to the bottom. There, disable the option “Save info. of location”.

See too: Mobile with low memory? Find out how to free up space on your device with these tips