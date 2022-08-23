Youtubers find car and alleged body of missing young woman

The team at the Adventures With Purpose channel, which is a hit on YouTube and is helping to solve missing persons cases, recently claimed to have discovered the body and corpse of Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old whose disappearance has caused commotion. in the United States.

Divers linked to the project carried out a search in recent days at the park’s dam in Truckee, California, where Kiely was last seen, and ended up finding the 2013 Honda CRV vehicle that the girl was driving the day she disappeared underwater. The alleged remains of the young woman were inside the car.

“We just found Kiely Rodni! Her car was upside down just 14 feet from the water. We confirmed that Kelly was inside. [do veículo]. The family has been notified,” the team said via the project’s official Facebook profile.

Triggered by the youtubers, the Placer County Sheriff, the California Highway Patrol and the Truckee City Police went to the scene to arrange and accompany the removal of the automobile and the corpse. So far, forensics have not yet confirmed whether the remains found are, in fact, Kiely’s.

The Adventures With Purpose troupe became involved in the case after being hired by agencies to step up the search for Kiely Rodni. She disappeared on August 6, while returning from a graduation party in the California city where she was last seen.

“For security reasons, unfortunately I cannot disclose the names of the agencies we are serving. So please respect this as we respect the wishes of these agencies,” said Doug Bishop, one of the team members, in the video posted about the case.

“Also take into account the fact that this is different from what we normally do as well. We don’t specialize in open cases, we specialize in cold cases,” he recalled in the same recording.