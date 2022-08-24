10 ‘Emergencies’ That Fooled Cops And Weren’t What They Seem

An unusual story in Bang Saen, in Chonburi, in eastern Thailand, hit the international press this week. According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, bathers who were at the scene panicked when, while walking on the sand, they realized that there was an alleged corpse of a woman on the floor. The police were called and when they arrived at the scene, they realized that the “body” found was actually a hyper-realistic sex doll from Japan, branded “AV idol”.

Despite the unusual occurrence, confusions like this are not so exceptional for police and fire departments around the world. From floating mannequin pieces in the United States to an alleged corpse floating in Jundiaí, in the interior of São Paulo, remember ‘0 times that rescues did not go as expected.

10. Halloween Decoration

‘Human body’ hangs from tree in backyard Image: Playback / Facebook

A Halloween decoration became a police case in the city of Forbes, Australia in October last year, when a mother created a “human body of foam” and, by hanging it from a tree, neighbors believed it was proof. of a crime.

Renee Ryan, 36, reported that “the officers came to my house and told me that people had called them reporting that there was a body hanging from a tree.”

When explaining that the body was nothing more than a decoration that she made with the help of her son, the police officers left the place, but a few hours later, a new complaint made them return to Renee’s house. Faced with the scenario, she ended up removing the ornament from the place.

9. ‘Corpse’ at university

De Montfort University, where the confusion took place Image: Reproduction/Google Street View

A university in the UK has been the target of a police operation following a report of an alleged murder on campus. According to the Daily Mail, police were called after a “corpse was transported on campus”. However, agents combed through security camera footage and discovered that the “body” was a dummy used in medical classes.

The dummy can be connected to a computer to simulate emergency situations. A hospital spokesperson said: “They were doing some training for medical students at De Montfort University. It was such a good day that they decided to walk instead of driving. It’s a very realistic looking mannequin and is used to train our futures. doctors and nurses.”

8. Potato corpse

Potato was buried in muddy field and Katie thought it was a big toe Image: Reproduction

A woman got scared while walking her dog in the UK. Katie Wilkinson, 26, observed that on the ground, in a muddy terrain, there was what appeared to be a human finger. Surprised, she photographed the scene and sent the image to friends who “confirmed” the suspicions.

Katie decided to call the police that it was actually a potato. “After I made the call and they said someone was on the way, I started crying and felt like I couldn’t breathe. I was so scared,” Katie told the Daily Mirror.

After hours of searching, the truth came out: “One of the sergeants approached me and said ‘is this your toe?’ He then held out his hand that was holding a potato. And immediately I felt very ashamed.”

7. Decomposing body?

Puppet found in a river in the city of Jundiaí (SP) Image: Personal archive

A resident of Jundiaí (SP) decided to call the police after realizing that there was an alleged body floating in the Guapeva River, in the center of the city. At the scene, teams found that it was a doll, not a corpse. The case took place in October 2019.

According to the Fire Department, the doll had been floating for at least two days. “When this incident happened to us in the morning, the staff said: look, I think it’s a doll. As soon as the crew arrived, they went down as fast as possible to rescue them, but as soon as they removed it, they found that it really was a little doll”, said soldier Fábio Flórido, from the Jundiaí Fire Department, at the time, to UOL.

6. Members floating

Police noticed that limbs were actually parts of mannequins Image: Playback/KXTV

Another case of supposedly floating corpse stunned residents of Stockton (USA). Police were called after a group of people saw legs and arms floating in a canal. The case took place in February 2021. Upon arriving at the scene, agents realized that the members were, in fact, pieces of dolls.

“We’re not sure where these mannequins came from or how they got into the water, but fear not… no mannequins were injured or killed in the creation and writing of this post,” joked the California Highway Patrol in a social media post as they reported. the case to the KXTV channel.

5. The mannequin that was a body

Flowers were left at the scene of the incident Image: Reproduction/CTV News

Although most cases are about dolls that are mistaken for bodies, a case in reverse occurred in Sherbrooke, Canada. According to local newspaper CTV News, in July 2021, police were called to investigate a case in which rescuers allegedly threw the burned body of a woman in the trash after mistaking it for a mannequin.

According to Police Chief Danny McConnell, the body was believed to be a silicone doll that had caught fire. However, four hours later, a man reported his companion missing. Police tracked the woman’s cell phone and found her vehicle near the scene of the fire.

Upon noticing the coincidence, the police decided to check the dumpster and the truth came out: the mannequin was, in fact, a body.

4. Prince Charming Feet

Mannequin foot was mistaken for body Image: Reproduction/Facebook Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A pair of feet sticking out of a car drew attention in England. When police opened the car doors, they realized that the feet were actually part of a mannequin that was on its way to a themed birthday party. Cambridgeshire Police said it was “fortunately a false alarm”.

“Our officers discovered that there was indeed a pair of feet… [mas] belonging to a mannequin dressed as Prince Charming who was on his way to a themed birthday party,” the organization said in a statement sent to Sky News.

3. Lion on the loose?

Residents called authorities to rescue ‘lion’ Image: Playback/Facebook

An image of a lion startled residents of Muritibu village in Meru, Kenya, in May. According to the Kenyan newspaper Capital News, the alleged animal was in a garden and the KWS (Kenya Wildlife Service, in free translation) was called to rescue the animal.

According to a report on Facebook, no one dared to approach the lion until the authorities intervened in the situation. When agents arrived and approached the alleged animal, they realized that, in reality, the lion was just a print from a Carrefour supermarket bag.

2. Robbery of Barbie’s car

Neighbor called police over Barbie electric car alarm Image: Playback/YouTube

A woman was surprised to receive a police visit at her door after a neighbor called agents to report that a car had an alarm going off. According to the British newspaper Independent, Alicia Rivera, who lives in the United States, had not noticed any strange sounds, but when the police arrived, she decided to investigate.

In the end, the alarm was from a Barbie electric car. “This is the most hilarious thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

1. Invading Robot Vacuum Cleaner

American discovers that intruder in the house was actually a robot vacuum cleaner Image: Reproduction/CBS13

A woman from California (USA) suspected that a thief had entered her home after hearing strange noises on the lower floor at dawn. Yana Sydor texted a group of friends asking what she should do.

“I was like, ‘Hey, someone’s at my house.’ And they said, ‘Call the police.’ So I thought, ‘Oh yeah, the police,'” she told CBS13 TV in April of last year.

A few minutes later, agents arrived at her house to investigate the situation. What was supposed to be a sense of relief and security at the arrival of the authorities soon became a comical scene. Upon entering the room, the officers saw that the intruder was actually a robot vacuum cleaner that turned itself on.