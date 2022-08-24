10 Most Memorable Playstation 2 Games

From GTA: San Andreas to Guitar Hero 3, remember some of the most outstanding PS2 games!
THE Sony burst into the gaming market with the PS1, and learned enough to make the Playstation 2 even more bombastic. The second best-selling console in history, this platform from the early 2000s was notable for its very powerful hardware, and an extensive library of excellent games.
We’ve listed 10 of the most memorable PS2 games below!
GTA San Andreas
Grand Theft Auto it’s been the public’s darling since it debuted there on PS1 as an irreverent isometric perspective game. On PS2, the franchise pioneered by embracing 3D technology and open-world design in one fell swoop. In this wave, which forever shaped the games industry, you can say that GTA San Andreas it’s the apex.
After a game set in Liberty City (New York) and another in Vice City (Miami), this one goes to the outskirts of Los Santos (Los Angeles), following a man named CJ, who finds himself dragged back to the world of gangs. he frequented when he returned to the city.
The game conquers for its huge world, full of possibilities, and for the excellent gameplay and plot. Not even mentioning the great soundtrack – whether the songs licensed from the radio, or the originals, like the iconic opening theme. no wonder that GTA San Andreas became the best-selling game on the PS2, and is still a landmark in pop culture, especially in Brazil, where it received (and receives) all kinds of modifications.
resident Evil 4
The PS2 was home to many games that revolutionized the industry. Like this GTA, resident Evil was one of the PS1’s biggest hits, but the capcom felt that the franchise needed a change of style – which was supposedly proven by the failure of sales of the remake of the first game on the Gamecube, now considered a cult classic.
resident Evil 4 reimagines the franchise as a third-person shooter, and strikes a perfect balance between horror and action. As Leon S. Kennedy, the player must infiltrate disturbing Spanish villages to rescue the daughter of the US president. It’s a game that starts out horrifying and then becomes more and more absurd, entirely made up of memorable moments.
The game became a huge success and launched the franchise in a new direction, and is so beloved by fans that it has continued to receive ports to other platforms since its original Gamecube release. In early 2023, the game gets a remake that is already one of the most anticipated games of the next year.
God of War (I and II)
One of the most consecrated genres on the PS2 were the hack-and-slash, action games focusing on intense hand-to-hand combat. While there are many classics within the genre, the franchise God of War stood out for combining a lot of violence with a thought-provoking plot.
The game features Kratos, a Spartan revolting at the gods of Greek mythology for having been used by them and discarded out of hand. Furious, he sets out on a journey to annihilate all the deities. The gameplay translates all that rage in the form of highly violent combos with dual swords and lots of other gear, and conquers in the cinematic storytelling and graphics that, at the time, were jaw-dropping.
God of War lives on with a reboot that doesn’t discard the plot of the originals, but that recontextualizes everything to the modern standards of an action game.
Shadow of the Colossus
Because of the powerful hardware, many studios started to create more mature experiences on the PS2. At the time, video games were starting to gain the public eye, becoming part of pop culture and not just a niche hobby.
Shadow of the Colossus represents this turning point well with an equally fanciful and dark adventure about a giant hunter boy. It is a very sensitive game, with a vast world and great mechanics of exploration on horseback, which delivers one of the most powerful plots in the media.
Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock
One phenomenon that emerged, grew and ended in the PS2 era was music games with plastic instruments. Who launched this idea was the franchise guitar herowhich let you play rock classics on guitar or controller.
Eventually, the franchise ended up saturating many annual releases, but the apex of the series is without a doubt. Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock. In addition to a memorable setlist, with classics from kiss, Slipknot, dragonforce and much more, the game featured guest appearances from Tom Morelloof Rage Against the Machineit’s from slashof Armas e Rosasin challenging battles.
guitar hero III it was pleasant to play alone, with friends and against them, and served as a fundamental piece for the beginning of eSports in Brazil, as there was a considerable competitive scene at the height of the game’s success.
Need for Speed: Underground 2
Need for Speed started to shine on the PS1, but it was only on the PS2 that it reached its peak with success after success. Among great titles, Need for Speed: Underground 2 stands out as the most striking of the franchise as a whole.
Drinking from the street racing culture, the game came out just at the time Fast and furious fascinated audiences in cinemas, and translated into video games all the pleasure of racing races, venturing into nightlife and tuning up his car with lots of neon. Not to mention the excellent soundtrack, Underground 2 not only is it a game of the highest quality, but also the hallmark of the entire culture of the period in which it was released.
Silent Hill 2
With experimental works and graphics that reached that uncomfortable point between realism and artificiality, horror made its home on the PS2, a console that received countless titles and macabre franchises. Amongst them, Silent Hill 2 reigns supreme as not only one of the best horror games ever made, but perhaps the pinnacle of such a beloved franchise.
Following James Sunderland’s journey to the city of Silent Hill to be reunited with his late wife, the game is full of symbolism that provides material for analysis to this day. Furthermore, it is an exercise in atmosphere with its dimly lit corridors, lost noises in the mist and grotesque creatures.
The PS2 still received Silent Hill 3 and Silent Hill 4considered the last excellent games of the series, but Silent Hill 2 never ceased to torment our nightmares.
Devil May Cry
Recalls that resident Evil 4 wanted to reinvent itself as an action game? One of the experiments capcom ended up escaping too much from the proposal of survival horrorbut ended up being reused as a new franchise: Devil May Cry.
One of the best hack-and-slash already made, the game puts you in control Dante-style, a demon slayer with a past full of torment. Whether for the visuals, the narrator, the insane combos or the frenetic soundtrack, it’s a game that screams action from the 2000s, and that overflows with personality.
Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
You noticed that there is a trend here, right? Franchises start on PS1, but only peak on PS2. It was no different with Metal Gear Solida game that tested the limits of its predecessor console and changed the industry by showing an experience that combined game with cinematic language.
the work of Hideo Kojima wins its best chapter in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Set at the height of the Cold War, the plot shows Naked Snake torn between honoring the wishes of his mentor or his homeland. Everything is conducted with a 007-style espionage epic, including the opening music, and the game still impresses today with its broad gameplay and intriguing narrative.
Burnout Revenge
Sometimes just running isn’t enough in a racing game. Some more destructive souls want to use cars as tools of destruction. Fortunately, the staff Criterion Games thinks alike, and that’s how the franchise came about burnout.
These games had the differential of allowing you to destroy your rivals in very dangerous races, which cross busy avenues and narrow streets. Burnout Revenge was what took the concept further, putting a plethora of threats on its way to the finish line. The game is excellent to this day for making you think not only about hitting corners, but also about high-speed combat.
Of course, 10 items is not enough to talk about the greatness of the PS2, and we could forever talk about titles like black, manhunt, Tony Hawk’s Underground 2, persona 4, Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks and many others. So get down here in the comments and answer: what are your favorite PS2 games that aren’t on the list?