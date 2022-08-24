10 Most Memorable Playstation 2 Games

Grand Theft Auto it’s been the public’s darling since it debuted there on PS1 as an irreverent isometric perspective game. On PS2, the franchise pioneered by embracing 3D technology and open-world design in one fell swoop. In this wave, which forever shaped the games industry, you can say that GTA San Andreas it’s the apex.

After a game set in Liberty City (New York) and another in Vice City (Miami), this one goes to the outskirts of Los Santos (Los Angeles), following a man named CJ, who finds himself dragged back to the world of gangs. he frequented when he returned to the city.

The game conquers for its huge world, full of possibilities, and for the excellent gameplay and plot. Not even mentioning the great soundtrack – whether the songs licensed from the radio, or the originals, like the iconic opening theme. no wonder that GTA San Andreas became the best-selling game on the PS2, and is still a landmark in pop culture, especially in Brazil, where it received (and receives) all kinds of modifications.