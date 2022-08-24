17-year-old dies of ‘armadillo disease’ and friend is in serious condition in southern Piauí | Piauí

A 17-year-old teenager died last Friday (19) and another remains in a serious condition, victims of complications caused by the fungus. paracoccidioidomycosis (PCM), popularly known as ‘Doença do Armadillo’, in Simões, 430 km south of Teresina. This is the second death from the disease in the municipality in four years.

The ‘Armadillos Disease’ happens when the person comes into contact with the spores of the fungus when moving the soil and inhales the substance.

A brother and a friend who were with the victim were also affected by the fungus.. One of them is hospitalized in serious condition at Hospital Justino Luz, in Picos.

According to the municipal health secretary, Isamaria Dantas, about a month ago, the three young men went out to hunt armadillos, when they returned they began to feel the symptoms of the disease: such as shortness of breath and fever.

Understand what is Paracoccidioidomycosis, known as ‘armadillo disease’

“When they went to the hospital, they informed that they had hunted an armadillo and that they could have the disease. As we had other cases four years ago, in which one of them died, they immediately linked it up. The 17-year-old had severe symptoms, he was referred to the Picos Regional Hospital, but could not resist”, the secretary told the g1.

She said that the victim’s brother had milder symptoms and is in Teresina doing outpatient follow-up. A friend of theirs is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Picos and his condition is considered serious.

“It’s not a compulsory notification, because it’s not contagious and it’s not passed from person to person or from animal to person. Hunting is also prohibited. So we provided the necessary guidance to the population”, explained Isamaria Dantas.

Note from the Municipal Health Department of Simões:

Paracoccidioidomycosis (PCM) is popularly known as “Armadillo Disease”. The association with the animal happens because humans, when hunting armadillos, come into contact with burrows (holes), where the soil is contaminated by the fungus.

The disease is not transmitted from animals to humans, nor is it transmitted from one person to another. Transmission is always by inhalation of spores that are in the contaminated soil (dust that comes out of the hole).

The infected person may have skin lesions, cough, fever, shortness of breath, lymph node enlargement (tongues or landras), lung involvement, weight loss. It can even manifest the severe form, leading to death.

“We ask the community to avoid exposure to the risk of contamination”, concludes the note from the secretary.

