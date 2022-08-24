3 Google Translate tricks to make your life easier

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

The translation quality of Google Translate, in over 100 languages, has improved as a result of advances in machine learning. In this sense, the tool currently has several features that will help users to have a better experience on the platform.

So, check out this article for some google translate tricks for you to have a complete experience.

Google translator is increasingly complete and effective

The platform every day that passes is trying to improve its flaws and provide an increasingly complete service to users. In addition to expanding its translation to languages ​​such as Spanish and German, Google Translator is also developing features to make simultaneous translation even easier for users.

Check out some platform tricks.

offline translation

It is very common for people to travel and not understand the local language. This situation can be quite harmful, especially when the person does not have access to the internet to do a simultaneous translation. In this sense, one of the tricks of Google translator is that it allows you to download languages ​​to use on the go, even if you don’t have access to the Internet.

READ MORE: Google’s Hidden Functions You Need to Discover Today!

To do this, simply access the application on your smartphone, select the desired language and click on “transfer”. If this option is not available, it means that it is not possible to download for offline access.

voice translation

One way to make an international trip where you don’t speak your native language easier is to activate Google translator’s simultaneous voice translation. So, all you’ll need to do is turn on your cell phone and let the app understand everything you’re saying, even if you don’t.

With this, you will be able to hear someone speaking in Spanish, for example, and translate into Portuguese thanks to a translator. Also, you can react in Portuguese and the other person will hear you in their own language.

For this, you must open the Google Translate app and select the “chat” option.

READ TOO: OK, Google! Google Assistant Commands You Should Know Now

One of Google Translate’s tricks is image translation.

If you’re not sure what a sign on the street is trying to say, look at it with your phone’s camera and let Google work its magic. The meaning will be displayed on the phone screen.

This is handy when you want to read a restaurant menu. Just point the camera at the page and the menu will appear translated on your screen.

Select the “camera” option to use this feature.

If you liked this material and want to have access to other articles like this one, just check out others here on Travel Routes!