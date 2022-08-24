3 signs that will be lucky in love starting this Tuesday (23)

The lunar trine in Neptune takes place from this Tuesday, August 23, 2022, and promises to bring excitement into the love life of many people. Three signs in particular should be blessed with luck in love, especially for those who are already in an affective relationship.

See too: See how signs, months of the year and numbers connect

The 3 zodiac signs that will be lucky in love

1 – Libra

Those born between September 23 and October 22, therefore belonging to the sign of Libra, are in luck in the love on high. They may feel it’s time to discuss the relationship and put their feelings on the table. Know that the timing couldn’t be better and a lot must be settled with it. Learn to open up to relationships and feel what you’re really thinking.

The lunar trine with Neptune will help you to grow and mature the emotional part you lack. There is enough tranquility and clarity to do what is right in the current moment.

2 – Capricorn

In turn, Capricorns should also take advantage of their luck in love starting this Tuesday (23). There is more openness to listening and talking to the partner. This can help you break new ground in your own life.

Much time and energy was spent on love, but some moments of appreciation were lost. That’s why it’s time to put frustration aside and enjoy what life has in store for you. love.

3 – Aquarius

Finally, Aquarians also faced luck in love with the lunar trine on Neptune. Life has decided to accelerate its pace and you must accompany it. Increase your energy level and prepare to take the relationship to a new level of depth and intensity.

Let the other person show you how important you are to them. Do the same and take advantage of the good winds to plan for the near future.