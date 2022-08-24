4 professions that pay HIGHLY salaries in Brazil; check out!

When choosing a profession to pursue, there is a lot to consider. A part of people can take into account the taste for the profession or the area to follow in that. While another part may take into account family issues or what is easier to follow. However, another group might think about how much is possible to earn.

So, with so many factors that can change someone’s choice, and also with so many options for professions in the market in the most different areas, those who have doubts can have different focuses when making the decision. As one of them concerns salaries, today you can check the list of 4 professions that have high salaries in Brazil.

How was the list created?

First of all, it is important to highlight what this list is and also how it was made, so as not to leave room for thinking that the choice of professions that pay high salaries in Brazil was random.

In this way, the company Catho was responsible for the survey and, later, definition of the list. Catho is a company that has great relevance in the country when it comes to recruitment and jobs.

Therefore, the company took into account to create the list the average salary of professions in Brazil. One of the points that drew the most attention was the participation of positions related to the Information Technology (IT) area. However, it is necessary to say that the average salary of the positions in this area was not as expressive as for other positions in other areas, as is the case, for example, of those linked to the commercial sectors.

Finally, it is worth remembering that Catho has put together a list of 15 positions. However, we chose here to bring those who appeared in the top 4 of the classification.

4 professions that pay high salaries in Brazil

The first position, the one with the highest average remuneration, was that of Sales Consultant. According to the classification, the average salary of this professional was R$ 33 thousand.

In second place comes the role of Commercial Manager. For professionals in this position, the average remuneration disclosed by Catho was R$ 25 thousand.

On the other hand, ranking third in the ranking is the position of Commercial Director. As can be seen, the top 3 are with professions that are related to the areas of Finance, Management or Administration.

The fourth position on the list went to the profession of Solutions Architect, which is associated with the Information Technology area. The average salary of the professional was estimated at R$ 24.3 thousand.

