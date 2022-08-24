5 news from Atlético-MG today that rocked

Credit: Disclosure / Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo / Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

To quickly stay on top of the news from Atlético-MG that hit today, Torcedores.com prepared a brief summary. Check out!

Igor Rabello

Last Monday night (22), Atlético-MG through its social networks communicated the public about the seriousness of the injury of defender Igor Rabello. The player had an anterior cruciate ligament tear and a medial meniscus tear in his left knee during training. In addition, the athlete will undergo surgery. Therefore, the defender must be out for at least six months.

Defense casualties

Without Igor Rabello, Torcedores.com made a small release regarding Galo’s defensive system aiming at 2023. In addition to the low, Atlético can still lose the Paraguayan Junior Alonso, loaned by Russians from Krasnodar. Therefore, only three players would remain in the role: Nathan Silva, Réver and Jemerson. The first is still the target of Portuguese giants, Porto and Benfica.

Sampaoli

In an interview with SporTV’s ‘Bem, Amigos’, coach Jorge Sampaoli explained his departure from Atlético in 2021

“I had a conversation with Rodrigo Caetano [diretor do clube na época]. We’re talking about Nacho, Hulk… the idea was to compete with Flamengo and Palmeiras. For that, we needed to take a much more ambitious leap. They came, but at that moment, Marseille’s invitation arrived and the possibility of returning to Europe. With Atlético-MG, I had little identity with the crowd precisely because of the pandemic. It was a very unusual year. I arrived with the state already started

Zaracho

According to the Portuguese newspaper “A Bola”, Porto sent one last offer to sign midfielder Zaracho. As disclosed by the publication, the amounts reach 20 million euros (R$ 101 million). However, despite the bad phase of Galo, the Argentine is still one of the main players of the team, something that can make a sale difficult.

wheeled

The future of Flamengo’s right-back, Rodinei, is already clear. The player will not stay in Rio de Janeiro and is in the sights of Atlético-MG. However, according to the portal “Coluna do Fla”, a competitor entered the fight for the athlete. It’s Grêmio, which can leave Serie B at the end of the year.