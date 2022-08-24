5 things from the iPhone 14 that are already on Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 4

The iPhone 14 has not yet been released, but alleged leaks about Apple’s new smartphone indicate similarities with the Galaxy Fold 4, the latest foldable from competitor Samsung.

the news agency Bloomberg said on Monday (22) that Apple is expected to unveil the new lineup on September 7. The company did not announce the official date until the publication of this text.

The expectation is that the Pro models of the iPhone reach the market 10% more expensive than the previous generation. In Brazil, the most expensive version can go to R$ 17 thousand. The Galaxy Fold 4 is around R$9,500.

Possible similarities between the iPhone 14 and Galaxy Fold 4

display technology

Samsung’s new smartphone featured a display technology with M12 material set. Sources told the South Korean website The Elec that there is a possibility that the screens of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also contain M12 materials. Lower iPhone 14 models will continue with the M11 material set. The reason: to reduce costs.

The M11 material set includes LTPS type OLED panels. In practice, the M-series offers displays with richer colors and improved brightness compared to previous generations. This set of materials produced by Samsung is intended for premium smartphones, such as the Galaxy series and iPhone.

Other than that, there are no rumors of further changes to the display technology for the iPhone 14.

48MP wide camera

Another rumor is that the iPhone 14 Pro gets a 48MP wide camera. On the Galaxy Fold 4, the main camera is enhanced with a 50MP lens and f/1.8 aperture. The iPhone 13 has a 12MP wide camera.

According to information from the website MacRummors, the iPhone 14 Pro will be able to take 48MP stills when lighting conditions are ideal. When that doesn’t happen, the iPhone must resort to the process known as pixel-binningwith 12MP photos.

In short, pixel-binning increases smartphone camera megapixels while keeping the sensor size the same. This allows cell phones to shoot in high quality even in low light.

There are also rumors that the iPhone 14 Pro will be able to record 8K videos – Apple’s first smartphone to do so. The Galaxy Fold 4 records in 4K at 60FPS, just like current iPhones.

WiFi 6E

The iPhone 14 is expected to be the 1st to introduce the newest Wi-Fi 6E standard – a method for greater range, speed and capacity on public networks. This rumor existed even before the launch of the iPhone 13.

The pattern first appeared on Galaxy Fold 3. Now it’s on Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

faster performance

The iPhone 14 Pro should feature Apple’s new A16 Bionic chip, as advanced the website MacRummors. The configuration is similar to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chips, which are based on the 4nm manufacturing process and can reach speeds of up to 3.2 GHz.

Although they are equally fast, the difference will be in the RAM memory. While the Galaxy Fold 4 has 12GB of RAM, the iPhone 14 Pro should only come in at 6GB, just like current iPhones.

The new iPhone, however, must have the LPDDR 5 type of memory, which is faster than previous models. So, even with just 6GB of RAM and iOS memory management, the iPhone 14 Pro should remain competitive against Samsung.

Frontal camera

The iPhone 14 should update your front camera. Apple’s smartphone selfie camera is rumored to be high-end, with a wider f/1.9 aperture and autofocus capabilities. This should allow more light to pass through the lens to reach the sensor — i.e. sharper photos and more depth of field.

The Galaxy Fold 4, meanwhile, offers a 10MP selfie camera and an interior with a 4MP camera over the screen.